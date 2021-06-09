UGASports is looking at previous Georgia recruiting classes, and re-ranking the individual signees based on how their Bulldog careers transpired. Links to our previous revisionist histories, including last week’s 2013 class review, are located at the bottom of the page.

Continuing in chronological order, we follow the staggering 33 recruits signed the year before by analyzing the 21 signees inked in 2014. The 21 signees continued what had been a multi-year roller coaster of the team’s signee total (beginning in 2010): 19 to 26 to 19 to 33 to 21.