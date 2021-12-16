The Daily Recap: Dawgs add to deep recruiting class

Here is the Dec. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Dawgs add quality receiver help Georgia signed three receivers on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. Those players were CJ Smith (Bishop Moore/Orlando, Fla.), Cole Speer (Calhoun/Calhoun, Ga.) and De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.). Dillon Bell (Kinkaid/Houston) is committed and slated to sign in February. "We've got a really good group there," head coach Kirby Smart said. "I think each one of those guys that we bring on board brings a different attribute, whether it's excellent speed, excellent size, quickness, toughness, all the things you look for." Georgia was able to add Smith into the fold with a commitment on Tuesday. A former Florida commit, Smith boasts a 10.28-second time in the 100-meter dash. Smart believes Smith will add a lot of value to Georgia’s receiver room. "He's a high-character young man that we actually recruited a long time and had an official visit set up with, and then he ended up committing to Florida. After that, we kept in contact with him," Smart said. "He's really fast. A track guy. Has excellent hands. When you look at the skill positions, that's the one trait you really don't develop as much as a lot of other traits—just sheer speed." UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to Georgia’s signing day results in a special episode of UGASports Live.

Signing day roundup Anthony Dasher kept a running log of each player who committed throughout Wednesday. The festivities began with punter Brett Thorson (Melbourne, Australia) signing on the other side of the world. After that, 22 other prospects signed their National Letters of Intent with the Bulldogs. Among those signees was quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.). “Rivals100 quarterback Gunner Stockton originally committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks before backing off that pledge and joining the Bulldogs class last January,” Dasher wrote. “The No. 2 nationally rated dual-threat quarterback was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year in his senior campaign. Stockton completed 236-of-331 (71-percent) passes for 4,134 yards in 2021. He tossed 55 touchdowns and only one interception while also rushing for 956 yards and 14 scores. The talented quarterback will now head to Athens and compete with Brock Vandagriff and others for that QB1 spot.” Bulldogs added a five-star in the afternoon Georgia got big news when defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) announced he would sign with the program. Jones chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Seminoles were considered the team to beat for a while with Georgia swooping in to earn his signature late. Jones is one of four edge rushers in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class. Ryan Wright explained why Jones’ addition is a big deal for Georgia. “No matter how successful the program, anytime a team can add a five-star recruit to their roster there are great reasons to celebrate,” Wright wrote. “On Nov. 14, Jones listed a top-five of Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The recruiting battle for Jones’ National Letter of Intent was fierce and one that will payoff on the field for years to come. Georgia has held the lead at the top spot of the 2022 cycle for so long, with Alabama taking over partway through Wednesday, Jones’ star power helps them keep pace.”

Unsung hero

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG91dCBvdXQgdG8gbXkgZ3V5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQm9iYnlCYXJoYW1fVUdBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBCb2JieUJhcmhhbV9VR0E8L2E+IGZvciBzb21lIEVsaXRlIHdvcmsgd2l0 aGluIHRoaXMgcmVjcnVpdGluZyBjeWNsZS4uLiBkdWRlIGlzIHN0b25lIGNv bGQtIGEgcmVhbCBEYXdnIG9uIHRoZSB0cmFpbPCfkq/wn5C28J+UkiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BempLcURueHNoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vQXpqS3FEbnhzaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWhtaWxlIEFkZGFlIChA Q29hY2hfQWRkYWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hfQWRkYWUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzEyNzU3ODAxNjQ0OTMzMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kamari Wilson’s decision

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLXN0YXIgc2FmZXR5IEthbWFyaSBXaWxzb24gY2hvb3NlcyBG bG9yaWRhIG92ZXIgR2VvcmdpYS4gQnVsbGRvZ3MgaGFkIGJlZW4gZmF2b3Jl ZCBmb3IgYSBsb25nIHRpbWUsIGJ1dCBhIGxhdGUgY2hhcmdlIGZyb20gdGhl IEdhdG9ycyBsYW5kZWQgb25lIG9mIEdlb3JnaWHigJlzIHRvcCB0YXJnZXRz IGluIHRoZSAyMDIyIGNsYXNzLCBhdCBhIHBvc2l0aW9uIG9mIG5lZWQgbm8g bGVzczwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEplZCBNYXkgKEBKZWRNYXlfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plZE1heV8vc3RhdHVzLzE0NzEyMjQ1NjQz ODY1NzQzMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jackson State lands Travis Hunter

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtpbmcgaGlzdG9yeSBpbiBUSEVFIEpBQ0vigLzvuI9XZWxjb21l IHRvIFRIRUUgQ0lUWSBXSVRIIFNPVUwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UcmF2aXNIdW50ZXJKcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VHJhdmlzSHVudGVySnI8L2E+IPCflJI8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTlNEMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOU0QyMjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSUJlbGlldmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJQmVsaWV2ZTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmxlZWRUaGVlQmx1ZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JsZWVkVGhlZUJs dWU8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Byb3RlY3RUaGVlQmxvY2s/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNQcm90ZWN0VGhlZUJsb2NrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vM21RaUpWUlJCeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNtUWlKVlJSQno8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvSlNV VGlnZXJzRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29KU1VU aWdlcnNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MTE4OTcxMTEyOTU1OTA0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent NIL possibilities were a reason Hunter flipped to Jackson State. Breaking down the team rankings following day one of the early signing period. Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will transfer to Alabama. About JFQ Lending