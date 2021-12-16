The Daily Recap: Dawgs add to deep recruiting class
Here is the Dec. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Dawgs add quality receiver help
Georgia signed three receivers on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. Those players were CJ Smith (Bishop Moore/Orlando, Fla.), Cole Speer (Calhoun/Calhoun, Ga.) and De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.). Dillon Bell (Kinkaid/Houston) is committed and slated to sign in February.
"We've got a really good group there," head coach Kirby Smart said. "I think each one of those guys that we bring on board brings a different attribute, whether it's excellent speed, excellent size, quickness, toughness, all the things you look for."
Georgia was able to add Smith into the fold with a commitment on Tuesday. A former Florida commit, Smith boasts a 10.28-second time in the 100-meter dash.
Smart believes Smith will add a lot of value to Georgia’s receiver room.
"He's a high-character young man that we actually recruited a long time and had an official visit set up with, and then he ended up committing to Florida. After that, we kept in contact with him," Smart said. "He's really fast. A track guy. Has excellent hands. When you look at the skill positions, that's the one trait you really don't develop as much as a lot of other traits—just sheer speed."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to Georgia’s signing day results in a special episode of UGASports Live.
Signing day roundup
Anthony Dasher kept a running log of each player who committed throughout Wednesday. The festivities began with punter Brett Thorson (Melbourne, Australia) signing on the other side of the world. After that, 22 other prospects signed their National Letters of Intent with the Bulldogs.
Among those signees was quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.).
“Rivals100 quarterback Gunner Stockton originally committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks before backing off that pledge and joining the Bulldogs class last January,” Dasher wrote. “The No. 2 nationally rated dual-threat quarterback was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year in his senior campaign. Stockton completed 236-of-331 (71-percent) passes for 4,134 yards in 2021. He tossed 55 touchdowns and only one interception while also rushing for 956 yards and 14 scores. The talented quarterback will now head to Athens and compete with Brock Vandagriff and others for that QB1 spot.”
Bulldogs added a five-star in the afternoon
Georgia got big news when defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) announced he would sign with the program. Jones chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
The Seminoles were considered the team to beat for a while with Georgia swooping in to earn his signature late. Jones is one of four edge rushers in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class.
Ryan Wright explained why Jones’ addition is a big deal for Georgia.
“No matter how successful the program, anytime a team can add a five-star recruit to their roster there are great reasons to celebrate,” Wright wrote. “On Nov. 14, Jones listed a top-five of Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The recruiting battle for Jones’ National Letter of Intent was fierce and one that will payoff on the field for years to come. Georgia has held the lead at the top spot of the 2022 cycle for so long, with Alabama taking over partway through Wednesday, Jones’ star power helps them keep pace.”
