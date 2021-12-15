Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 DE Marvin Jones Jr. to Georgia

With his pick of playing for any college football program in the nation, Rivals100 defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. made waves on Wednesday by signing with Georgia. The addition of Jones to the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class keeps a ongoing battle for supremacy along the recruiting trail with Alabama in full swing.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Jones is that quick twitch end off the edge that offensive tackles cannot handle alone. Ideally sized for a weakside end, Jones is versatile against the run and the pass but really makes noise on passing downs. The Bulldogs are getting another all-conference caliber talent on the roster.

WHAT MAKES MARVIN JONES JR. DIFFERENT

No matter who American Heritage played, Jones has been a difference maker on the field. If the sack or tackle for a loss isn’t happening for him, he’s pushing the play towards a teammate by collapsing the pocket or squeezing off the outside lane. Good strength that will improve once on campus, Jones’ speed and wingspan will help him get collegiate snaps early.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

No matter how successful the program, anytime a team can add a five-star recruit to their roster there are great reasons to celebrate. On Nov. 14, Jones listed a top-five of Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The recruiting battle for Jones’ National Letter of Intent was fierce and one that will payoff on the field for years to come. Georgia has held the lead at the top spot of the 2022 cycle for so long, with Alabama taking over partway through Wednesday, Jones’ star power helps them keep pace.