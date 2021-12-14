Signing Day Roundup
Christmas is 10 days away, but for Georgia and college football programs across the country, early presents start rolling in today.
Inside, stay up to date with the newest Bulldogs, as their signed letters of intent come in. This story will be updated throughout the day.
Punter Brett Thorson
A native of Melbourne, Australia, punter Brett Thorson is the first foreign player to be offered and to accept a scholarship as an incoming freshman. Growing up on a dairy farm Down Under, Thorson excelled at Australian rules football, eventually joining the esteemed Prokick Australia program. Georgia coach Todd Hartley saw the kicker’s film, which ultimately led to an offer last spring. At the time of Thorson’s commitment to Georgia, he stood at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and was 21 years old. Thorson is the ninth placekicker or punter rated at two stars or higher, including the fourth under head coach Kirby Smart, to sign with the Bulldogs in the last 20 years.