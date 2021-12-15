Five-star Marvin Jones Jr. commits to Georgia

The 2022 five-star EDGE committed to Georgia on Wednesday. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

There hadn't been a ton of buzz surrounding Jones and Georgia throughout the fall. Florida State had been thought to be the team to beat for a while.

Jones then visited Athens for the Kentucky game on Oct. 16. That kick-started a two-month push for the Bulldogs to land one of the top pass-rushers in the 2022 class.

The weekend of Dec. 10-12 saw Jones take his official visit to Athens. He spent plenty of time with fellow five-star EDGE Mykel Williams, as well as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. That visit helped Georgia immensely with Jones and his family, helping the Bulldogs land the commitment.

The American Heritage High School product joins Williams, CJ Madden, and Darris Smith as edge rushers in Georgia's 2022 class. As the No. 14 overall player in the class, Jones is the third-highest ranked Georgia commit behind Jaheim Singletary (No. 7) and Bear Alexander (No. 9).