UGASports - The Daily Recap: Competition set at center position

Here is the Feb. 27 edition of The Daily Recap.

Competition at center

With Trey Hill off to the NFL, Georgia will have a competition for the starting center position. As it stands now, the top two candidates for the spot are Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Warren Ericson.

Anthony Dasher broke down the expected competition in the latest of his ongoing position series.

“While most observers saw 2022 as the timeline for that, the buzz is that Van Pran-Granger—who saw action in four games last year—is ready for the challenge that lies ahead,” Dasher wrote. “Van Pran-Granger has worked hard on his technique, and combined with improved strength and footwork, appears to have the exact package needed to handle the job. If Van Pran-Granger does not win the job, Warren Ericson figures to have the next best shot.

“The junior already has a start at center under his belt, opening at the position against Missouri while Hill was out with injury. Later, he took every snap in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati. Against South Carolina, he played both center and right guard in the same series. Bulldog fans will remember Ericson also started at right guard in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor two years ago. Whoever wins the job, the Bulldogs should ultimately be in good shape.”

Bush enters the transfer portal

Receiver Tommy Bush has put his name in the transfer portal.

Bush’s career has been stalled at Georgia by injuries, most recently one off the field when he was hit by a car. Since 2019, Bush has appeared in only one game.

"I'm going to look for a new home, but that being said, Georgia has done a great job for making sure I recovered well, slowly working me back into team activities and developing me more as a player," Bush said in a text message to UGASports.com.

Bulldogs add special teams staffer

Georgia hired Roddy Discher to be an assistant support staffer on special teams. Discher was previously the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier.

Prior to his time at Louisiana-Lafayette, Discher was the special teams coordinator at Toledo.

Easy shots to the tight end

Brent Rollins broke down the plays offensive coordinator Todd Monken designed that resulted in easy looks to the tight end. One thing Rollins noted was that while the tight ends combined for only 39 targets, 23 receptions, 369 yards and two touchdowns, the group had the highest percentage of explosive plays, which are catches that result in gains of 15 yards or more.

One particular play, or at least a variation of it, was designed multiple times all year and it generally resulted in Darnell Washington wide open over the middle.

“It was used as a deep shot play early in the season, if the extra box defender … played run or stayed in the box,” Rollins wrote. “But the coaching staff obviously saw the tight end consistently open as well—evidenced by JT Daniels' setup and focus on Washington in the last clip. Expect to see this exact play used next fall. It will also be dressed up through different formations or use of motion, to create explosive play opportunities down the middle of the field.”

Thomas calls UGA offer a ‘blessing’

Athlete Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville/Niceville, Fla.) recently received an offer from Georgia, which has him ecstatic.

"It was crazy," Thomas told Jake Reuse. "It’s just a blessing, but I gotta put it up and keep working. Their defense is always good, year in and year out. They produce great defensive players."

Secondary coach Jahmile Addae was the one who delivered the news to Thomas.

"Coach Addae had hit me up on text and asked me when was a good time to talk, and then we FaceTime-called," Thomas said. "He loved my film, and he loves how long I am. He was impressed by the way I move, being 6-foot-3, and he loved my ball skills. He thinks I can fit really well into their program."

Dawgs on top

Patrick Garbin wrote that four recruits have Georgia atop their recruiting lists at the present time. Those players are running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), cornerback Trequon Fegans (Oxford/Oxford, Ala.) and safety Emory Floyd (Hillgrove/Powder Springs, Ga.).

Robinson is considered the No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class so he would obviously be a fantastic addition if that were to occur.

"Right now, they're number one in both athletics and academics for me," Robinson recently told Reuse. "They obviously check the box athletically, and they have one of the best biology programs in the nation, which is what I want to major in."

