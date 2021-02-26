Bush enters transfer portal
Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.
At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, the Texas native was hampered with injuries throughout his Georgia career, including ones suffered last October when he was hit by a car while crossing the street.
Bush suffered a concussion in the incident and had to undergo extensive dental surgery.
He did not see action on the field for the Bulldogs last fall and only played in one game the previous season in 2019 due to a sports hernia.
2018 4-star WR Tommy Bush has entered the transfer portal after making one reception during his time at Georgia #GoDawgs @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @AnthonyDasher1 @ReuseRecruiting https://t.co/HYNAS8Up5G— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 26, 2021
Bush only played in three games his three years in Athens, catching just one pass in the 2019 regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.
He’s the fourth wide receiver to enter the portal from Georgia since the team’s victory over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, joining Matt Landers, Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue.
Blount ultimately transferred to Old Dominion, Landers to Toledo and Tongue to Oregon State.