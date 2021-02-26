Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, the Texas native was hampered with injuries throughout his Georgia career, including ones suffered last October when he was hit by a car while crossing the street.

Bush suffered a concussion in the incident and had to undergo extensive dental surgery.

He did not see action on the field for the Bulldogs last fall and only played in one game the previous season in 2019 due to a sports hernia.