UGASports - Special Teams suport staffer added

Georgia has added Robby Discher as a member of its support staff to assist with special teams, UGASports has confirmed.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Discher, who spent the 2020 season with Louisiana-Lafayette as the special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant under head coach Billy Napier, will work with Bulldog Special Teams Coordinator Scott Cochran.

Prior to his stint with Louisiana-Lafayette, Discher was the special teams coordinator at Toledo.

During his time there, the Rockets' special teams unit earned extensive praise during Discher's tenure, including a No. 1 national ranking in efficiency from Phil Steele in 2018 and No. 2 ranking from ESPN.com. Toledo led the MAC in return touchdowns that season, taking three punts and one kickoff back for scores.

Discher was also named Special Teams Coordinator of the Year by Phil Steele following Toledo's 2018 campaign, which saw the Rockets lead the nation in blocked punts with six.

Discher also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma State (2014-15). Discher handled a variety of duties for head coach Mike Gundy, including coaching wide receivers, tight ends and serving as special teams coordinator.

Oklahoma State's special teams helped the Cowboys secure one of its biggest wins of the 2014 season, a 38-35 overtime win at Oklahoma in which Oklahoma State returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown to knot the contest at 35-35. A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Discher attended William Jewell (Mo.) College, where he played wide receiver for the Cardinals from 2006-08. He began his coaching career at Kearney (Mo.) High School in 2009, coaching quarterbacks and linebackers for the Class 4 state champions. From 2010-13, he was at Sam Houston State, where he began as a graduate assistant and eventually was named special teams coordinator.

The Bulldogs begin spring practice on March 16.