UGASports - The Daily Recap: Broderick Jones will have chance to impress at LT

Luke excited about Jones

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is eager to see redshirt freshman Broderick Jones compete during spring practice. Jones is one of a few candidates who will vie to start at left tackle. Injuries kept Jones from the field for the majority of the 2020 season as he saw action in only two games.

“I'm excited to see him compete in the spring,” Luke said. “He does have a lot of ability. I’m just excited to see him get in there and compete and get the reps. Going against quality guys on defense, I think that will be key as well.”

How the offensive line opens the year is anyone’s guess. If Luke and head coach Kirby Smart are confident with Jones, Xavier Truss or Amarius Mims at left tackle, then Jamaree Salyer will slide to guard. If not, Salyer will stay at the position.

“Jamaree obviously worked in at guard. He has the ability to play guard, and he’s proven he can play tackle in the SEC at a high level,” Smart said. “If we need him to do that, he can do it. If we need him to play inside, he’ll be able to do that.”

Aguero has UGA connection

Class of 2023 safety Joenel Aguero (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) said a close connection helped facilitate an offer from Georgia.

“It started with my boy, Lewis Cine,” Aguero said of Georgia’s hard-hitting free safety. “He hit me up and said his coach, Coach [Jahmile] Addae, saw my film and wanted to offer me. So, I called Coach Addae. He gave me the rundown, said [Georgia] thought I was one of the best safeties in my class, and then said that they wanted to offer me.”

It appears that Cine is doing his part to sell the Georgia program to Aguero.

“Lewis says he loves Georgia for many reasons, including because it’s going to prepare him for the next level,” Aguero said. “After this year, he’s going to the NFL—and I feel so good for him.”

Is Williams’ delay a problem for UGA?

Adam Gorney and Chad Simmons debated whether Mykel Williams’ (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) decision to delay his commitment was good or bad for Georgia. Gorney believes it doesn’t matter. Simmons thinks it’s a problem.

“Mykel Williams told me that he wanted to push back his commitment date because he was not completely certain of his choice and that he didn’t want to make a pledge until he was,” Gorney wrote. “This seems like a case of cold feet and not wanting to pull the trigger just yet on closing out his commitment but the feeling is that Georgia leads in a big way and it might not take Williams long to realize it. Other programs could make a serious run at the five-star but I still think the Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite.”

“Since Williams set his commitment date, Georgia has been trending,” Simmons wote. “Before that date, programs like Clemson, LSU and USC were very much in the discussion, so this gives those, and others more time to recruit Williams. Georgia still is likely viewed as the favorite by most, if not all, but it looks like this decision could be put off for months, so a lot can change in that time.”

Stokes is trending upward

Following his recent 40-yard dash of 4.25 seconds, Mike Farrell has placed former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes as his fifth-best cornerback in this year’s NFL draft.

“Stokes just ran a sub 4.3 40-yard dash and has elite speed so that could vault him into the late first round. His strength is a question mark,” Farrell wrote.

Farrell stated the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos are all possible teams that would be a fit for Stokes.

Farrell’s first honorable mention was former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Northwestern’s Greg Newsome and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn are the four corners ranked ahead of Stokes.

Hoops: Georgia exits SEC Tournament

Georgia fell to Missouri 73-70 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs rallied from a 12-point deficit to give themselves a chance to at least tie the game late. the comeback fell short, with Sahvir Wheeler lamenting this fact after the game ended.

“I feel like this is a game we could have won,” he said.

Georgia is now 14-12 and will accept an NIT bid if offered.

“We’ve told the NCAA that we would definitely opt in to play in the NIT,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We’ll work very hard at that and I hope that we have that opportunity. I think we’ve earned it. So, I did not say goodbye to my team in the locker room and I’m certainly not going to reflect on the season just yet because my mind is not in any one of those places.”

Baseball: Depth presenting a good problem

Anthony Dasher wrote about Georgia showcasing some great depth early on during the season, which is a great problem for any team to have when it comes to figuring out who should play.

"We had this talk with our team, because we have so much depth and so many players. When you try as a coach to make everyone happy, you end up making everyone upset,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “What you have to try and do is make sure everyone is on the same page: this is where we are, this is what we're doing

“Guys have certain roles. You don't have to love your role, but you have to accept it eventually, and that's when you have one-on-one meetings with players. We've had plenty of those. Guys want to play; they're competitive.”

