UGASports - NFL Draft: Top five cornerbacks

The NFL Draft will be a bit different this year without a combine but the scouting must go on and evaluations are as important as ever with millions on the line. Here’s a look at my top five cornerbacks heading into March and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

1. PATRICK SURTAIN, Alabama

Surtain has the length you want in a corner and is technically very sound. He’s a press cover guy who doesn’t hold or get flagged and that’s hard to find. Possible teams: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, New England Patriots.

*****

2. CALEB FARLEY, Virginia Tech

Farley opted out last season but it has not affected his draft stock at all. He’s a tall, thick and very physical corner who could easily go ahead of Surtain. Possible teams: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots.

*****

3. GREG NEWSOME, Northwestern

Newsome’s recent pro day vaulted him ahead of some others to No. 3 on my board. He’s long and has the best hip fluidity of any corner in this draft. And he showed how fast he is. Possible teams: Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49er, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles.

*****

4. JAYCEE HORN, South Carolina

Horn is a very aggressive shutdown corner who dominated the SEC last season which isn’t easy to do. He is non-stop in his hustle and aggression. Possible teams: San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos.

*****

5. ERIC STOKES, Georgia

Stokes just ran a sub 4.3 40-yard dash and has elite speed so that could vault him into the late first round. His strength is a question mark. Possible teams: Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos.

*****

SLEEPERS

Campbell is a former five-star with excellent size and the ability to really help in run support. However he’s more of an athlete than a corner and his lack of picks and passers defended hurts him. Possible teams: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills.

*****

Gowan sat out last season so he has one year on his resume but he’s tall and fast and someone will want to go on those skills in the second round. Just watch. Possible teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings.

*****