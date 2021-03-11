Will Jamaree Salyer line up at left tackle for Georgia for the second time in two years? Is he the best option, regardless of the five-star true tackles UGA has recruited?

Those certainly qualify as key questions for Bulldogs fans to ask at the outset of spring practice next Tuesday afternoon.

“Jamaree obviously worked in at guard. He has the ability to play guard, and he’s proven he can play tackle in the SEC at a high level. If we need him to do that, he can do it. If we need him to play inside, he’ll be able to do that,” head coach Kirby Smart said recently.

Although Salyer's natural position is likely at guard, when it comes to data released last month by Pro Football Focus, few left tackles performed better than he did in 2020. In fact, even with it being his first year at the position, Salyer was the highest-graded left tackle in the SEC, with an 88.9 grade.

So why change?

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Salyer certainly has the mass coaches like to see, although his length, at least by NFL standards, is not quite typical for your average professional left tackle.

While there’s little doubt that Salyer would be able to do a fine job should Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke elect to go with his experience, there are a few reasons why the coaches are keeping their options open.

“Not only his flexibility, but his leadership," Luke said. "I think that's huge. Coach Smart has done a great job this offseason preaching unselfishness, preaching about culture, and Jamaree is a huge part of that with him coming back. With his flexibility, he's going to play guard, and he's going to play tackle. Based on how some of the other pieces do, it does give you some flexibility and competition.”

Salyer could become one of the best guards in the country.

He’s technically sound, he’s a mauler, and by his own admission, he projects better in the NFL at guard than he does at left tackle. A move inside would seemingly benefit Salyer’s future, while making the Bulldogs stronger inside.

But can coaches afford to make the switch?

Protecting JT Daniels’ blindside and keeping the quarterback upright will be one of Luke's top priorities.

You might recall that Xavier Truss received an opportunity in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, starting at left tackle with Salyer moving inside to left guard.

Give credit to the current redshirt sophomore. Truss helped keep Daniels upright throughout the course of the game, although the running game struggled for much of the afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

At 6-7 and 330 pounds, Truss would certainly cast an imposing shadow as Georgia’s starting left tackle. But a couple of young bucks will be a getting a long look of their own.

Injuries kept Broderick Jones from getting off to the kind of collegiate start he'd hoped. The former five-star was never able get quite as strong as he ordinarily might have, but according to sources, progress has been made in the months that have followed.

Although the 6-4 Jones is actually the same height as Salyer, he has extremely long arms and is extremely athletic, which you certainly want in your left tackle.

“I'm excited to see him compete in the spring,” Luke said. “He does have a lot of ability. I’m just excited to see him get in there and compete and get the reps. Going against quality guys on defense, I think that will be key as well.”

It’s somewhat difficult to imagine true freshman Amarius Mims lining up at the position for the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, the early enrollee is one of the most athletic players his size to come through Athens in recent memory. From what we’re told, he’s already opening eyes.

Does that mean the former five-star has a chance to start at left tackle his first year—something not done at Georgia since Trinton Sturdivant started as true freshman in 2007?

Considering Andrew Thomas was a fourth-round pick and didn't start at left tackle until his sophomore season, Mims would be bucking the historical trend.

That being said, he’s going to get a shot at winning the job. Mims is special.

“I'm really excited about him. He has handled his business,” Luke said. “You have to think he should probably be getting ready for senior prom, but he's here working. I'm really excited to see how he does in spring ball.”