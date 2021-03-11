UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Alabama is the team to beat for five-star Zach Rice

National recruiting director Adam Gorney along with analysts Chad Simmons and Adam Friedman and Warchant.com’s Michael Langston tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Mykel Williams' decision to delay his commitment is bad news for Georgia.

Mykel Williams (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Mykel Williams told me that he wanted to push back his commitment date because he was not completely certain of his choice and that he didn’t want to make a pledge until he was. This seems like a case of cold feet and not wanting to pull the trigger just yet on closing out his commitment but the feeling is that Georgia leads in a big way and it might not take Williams long to realize it. Other programs could make a serious run at the five-star but I still think the Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite. Simmons’ take: FACT. Since Williams set his commitment date, Georgia has been trending. Before that date, programs like Clemson, LSU and USC were very much in the discussion, so this gives those, and others more time to recruit Williams. Georgia still is likely viewed as the favorite by most, if not all, but it looks like this decision could be put off for months, so a lot can change in that time.

*****

2. Alabama is now the team to beat for five-star OL Zach Rice.

Zach Rice (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Alabama might not be the team to beat but the Crimson Tide are definitely becoming more of a front-runner. I don’t really buy that Zach Rice ends up at Virginia but North Carolina is a real possibility along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and others. But watch Alabama here because when that coaching staff puts on the pressure and really goes after someone, it usually gets him. That could be happening now with Rice. Friedman’s take: FICTION. Rice has been leaning toward Virginia and North Carolina for a few months now but Alabama has stepped on the gas. Nick Saban usually gets what he wants on the recruiting trail but it's still a bit early in their push for Rice to call the Crimson Tide the program to beat. Everything in Rice's recruitment could change once he starts taking visits. Ohio State and Notre Dame are major contenders as well.

*****

3. Florida State is a sneaky competitor for five-star WR Kevin Coleman.

Kevin Coleman (Rivals.com)