The Daily Recap: Brock Bowers impresses teammates

Here is the Sept. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bowers living up to the hype

Since he enrolled early in the spring, tight end Brock Bowers has drawn rave reviews. In two weeks, Bowers has displayed why he was regarded as the top tight end recruit in the nation.

After catching six passes for 43 yards in a win over Clemson, Bowers exploded for three grabs for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s victory over UAB. One of his receptions was an 89-yard catch and run, which saw Bowers outrun the Blazers’ secondary.

“He’s a great athlete. He’s young, he’s smart, he’s strong, and he knows how to win the routes by using his body,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He knows how to use his leverage. He’s just a great player. I’m excited to see what he’s got in store for the future.”

Before the public witnessed Bowers in action against opposing teams, Georgia’s defense received an up-close view at the kind of talent he possesses. Cornerback Kelee Ringo said Bowers has proven to be a tough matchup in practice.

“I’ve actually been able to guard him a few times, and for me, it’s the way he's able to use his body. It doesn’t matter if it’s DBs, linebackers or safeties—he’s able to get open,” Ringo said. “He’s agile, he’s fast, but the thing is, he’s got very strong hands and a wide catch radius. That’s something we’re going to be able to use to our advantage.”

Injury update

Head coach Kirby Smart said he didn’t know whether quarterback JT Daniels would be available for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. But he did offer some information on what led to the decision to rest Daniels, who is dealing with an oblique injury.

“He’s been dealing with it. He felt it prior to Clemson. He felt like he had a twinge, but he felt something in the Clemson game to fire it back up,” Smart said. “He didn’t take a lot of shots, but there was one he took in the first plays of the game that might have made it worse than it was going in. Whatever the reason, he woke up Sunday, and that’s when he felt it. It was a really, really painful injury, and it’s hard to relieve that pain. It has to heal, and it takes time, but again he’s improved with each and every day.”

Smart was a bit positive about tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (foot).

“We are excited about Tykee and Darnell. They are out of their boots, they’re able to do some weight-bearing running, and they’ll be doing some running this week. I’m so hopeful to get those guys back and get them back quickly,” Smart said. “(Ron Courson) had them scanned yesterday, and they’re healing. I’m probably not optimistic that we get them back this week, but I hope to get them soon.

“They’ve been doing underwater running, they’re out of the boot, they look better, they’re able to go to meetings and things; but I’m not sure when we will get them back. They’re doubtful for this week.”