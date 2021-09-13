Film Don't Lie: UGA throttles UAB (offense)

Dayne: There is not enough praise to adequately laud the kind of person Stetson Bennett IV has proven himself to be for Georgia. He is a very good football player who came back to Georgia to fight a crowded depth chart when other opportunities were available. He waited his turn and played pretty darn well in 2020. He was vilified for losing to Alabama. Everybody else did too. He stuck through that public dragging of his name and still stuck around for Georgia. The dude just loves Georgia. Georgia should love him back too. Oh yeah, he was a baller against UAB. 10/12 for 288 yards and five touchdowns. His arm is plenty strong to hit skill players in stride vertically.



Brent: As I mentioned after the game, Todd Monken called a little over five games with Bennett as his quarterback a year ago. There's a familiarity on both sides there and it did not shock me one bit that he played extremely well. Now, the supreme big plays, like the first one above that we missed on the Watch Along Show, were somewhat of a surprise, but the rhythm and flow of the offense with Bennett at quarterback was not. When he is accurate, he's really good. He finished with a 90.8 passing grade, actually his second career game with a passing grade over 90.0.