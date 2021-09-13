Injury updates from Kirby Smart
As expected, a question about quarterback JT Daniels was the first one asked of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Monday’s Zoom session.
Also as expected, Smart had no real update to offer.
“I don’t know any more than I knew last time. He’s been to treatment twice and Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) said he’s certainly improved. He threw the ball Saturday more than he did all last week, so he was better Saturday than he was the previous days,” Smart said. “I’ll know a little more after practice today in terms of his mobility, his ability to move around and throw the ball. But again, I know he’s been to treatment twice and Ron said he’s definitely improved.”
One thing is clear, the Bulldogs will not take any chances with their junior quarterback. That’s especially true after the job done last week by senior Stetson Bennett. Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes-all in the first half, while completing 10 of 12 passe for 288 yards. The effort earned him the Co-Offensive Player of the Week award from the SEC.
Smart did shed some light on some details as far as Daniels’ injury was concerned.
“He’s been dealing with it. He felt it prior to Clemson, he felt like he had a twinge, but he felt something in the Clemson game to fire it back up,” Smart said. “He didn’t take a lot of shots, but there was one he took the first play of the game that might have made it worse than it was going in. Whatever the reason, he woke up Sunday and that’s when he felt it. It was really, really painful injury and it’s hard to relieve that pain, it has to heal, and it takes time, but again he’s improved with each and every day.”
Daniels was not the only player Smart was asked about during Monday’s session.
Senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt dressed but did not play. It was speculated that Wyatt, too, was dealing with a minor injury, but Smart said that was not the case.
“Nope, he is not dealing with an injury,” said Smart, who also noted that linebacker Quay Walker “was dealing with something.” Walker was seen limping to the sideline following a play in Saturday’s win over UAB.
Smart was chattier regarding the status of tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith.
Both players were seen on the sideline Saturday without their protective boots, and Smart said Monday that the two have begun to heal.
“We are excited about Tykee and Darnell, they are out of their boots, they’re able to do some weight-bearing running and they’ll be doing some running this week. I’m so hopeful to get those guys back and get them back quickly,” Smart said. “(Ron Courson) had them scanned yesterday and they’re healing. I’m probably not optimistic that we get them back this week, but I hope to get them soon.
“They’ve been doing underwater running, they’re out of the boot, they look better, they’re able to go to meetings and things, but I’m not sure when we will them back. They’re doubtful for this week.”
Smart is also waiting to see on wide receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock.
Jackson has played but has only returned punts in Georgia’s two games. It’s unclear whether he will have any receiver reps in Saturday’s game against South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN). Blaylock has dressed out for both of Georgia’s games but has yet to play.