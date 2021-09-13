Injury updates from Kirby Smart

As expected, a question about quarterback JT Daniels was the first one asked of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Monday’s Zoom session.

Also as expected, Smart had no real update to offer.

“I don’t know any more than I knew last time. He’s been to treatment twice and Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) said he’s certainly improved. He threw the ball Saturday more than he did all last week, so he was better Saturday than he was the previous days,” Smart said. “I’ll know a little more after practice today in terms of his mobility, his ability to move around and throw the ball. But again, I know he’s been to treatment twice and Ron said he’s definitely improved.”

One thing is clear, the Bulldogs will not take any chances with their junior quarterback. That’s especially true after the job done last week by senior Stetson Bennett. Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes-all in the first half, while completing 10 of 12 passe for 288 yards. The effort earned him the Co-Offensive Player of the Week award from the SEC.

Smart did shed some light on some details as far as Daniels’ injury was concerned.

“He’s been dealing with it. He felt it prior to Clemson, he felt like he had a twinge, but he felt something in the Clemson game to fire it back up,” Smart said. “He didn’t take a lot of shots, but there was one he took the first play of the game that might have made it worse than it was going in. Whatever the reason, he woke up Sunday and that’s when he felt it. It was really, really painful injury and it’s hard to relieve that pain, it has to heal, and it takes time, but again he’s improved with each and every day.”