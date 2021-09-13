Monday news and notes

Smart will continue to look at different OL options

Georgia’s offensive line will continue to be a work in progress as far as different combinations are concerned, head coach Kirby Smart said during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters. The Bulldogs (2-0) started with an opening five of Jamaree Salyer (left tackle), Justin Shaffer (left guard), Sedrick Van Pran (center), Warren Ericson (right guard) and Warren McClendon (right tackle). But as the game went long and the lead over UAB began to grow, other players were ultimately worked in. Among them were Broderick Jones (left tackle), Chad Lindberg (right guard), Austin Blaske (center), Devin Willock (left guard), and Amarius Mims (right tackle). Ericson also took some reps at center. “Yeah, like we started last week with Warren (Ericson) at right guard and Jamaree at left tackle. We did a lot of work during the week in terms of preparing for guys to play different spots,” Smart said. “Like I said, Jamaree has taken snaps some at center early in camp, but now he's taking some at guard as well. (Justin) Shaffer has kind of been the constant over there, and Warren has kind of been the constant over at right tackle and Shaffer at left guard.” While the backups had their moments, Smart wants to see more. “The backups that came in did a decent job. I want to see them play more physical and aggressive, I’m talking about Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg, Owen Condon, Amarius Mims. They've got to play more than your normal amount of playing time,” Smart said. “Those guys got to grow and get better. But I want to see them play more physically, play more aggressively, play with reckless abandonment. Some of them were in there for the first time and they were playing a little more timid and getting their first playing experience—some of them this year, and some of them altogether.” Smart said evaluations will continue. For example, it’s been speculated for weeks that Salyer would ultimately move inside. “It's something we look at each week. He practiced inside last week and played outside and rotated around there. It's something we look at every week, trying to get our guys in the right pieces in the puzzle,” Smart said. “I think Broderick (Jones) playing at tackle and gaining confidence there certainly helps give you that option. It was Broderick’s first really substantial playing time, out of games we had leads in last year. “As we improve and figure out who the best five are, we are trying to figure out the best way to move people. Obviously that takes mass and strength and also to be able to protect so we can throw the ball—finding the best five. So Jamaree will continue to rep in there and work in there and see who we think the best five are.”

Teammates not surprised that Brock Bowers is living up to the buzz

We’ve been hearing about the buzz surrounding freshman tight end Brock Bowers since the spring, and two games into the season, it’s easy to see why. In two games, the Californian has been the Bulldogs’ most explosive receiver, leading the team with nine catches for 150 yards and two scores. Eight-nine of those yards came on a wheel route thrown by quarterback Stetson Bennett in the first quarter, followed by a 9-yard scoring toss from Bennett in the second. “He’s a great athlete. He’s young, he’s smart, he’s strong, and he knows how to win the routes by using his body,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He knows how to use his leverage. He’s just a great player. I’m excited to see what he’s got in store for the future.” Bowers made his career debut by starting against Clemson. He led the Bulldogs with six catches for 43 yards in the victory. Then Bowers followed that up with a career day against UAB, with three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown catch of his career was an 89-yard strike from Stetson Bennett. He became just the eighth true freshman to start a season opener in the Kirby Smart era. Bowers saw increased reps during fall camp when junior John FitzPatrick and sophomore Darnell Washington missed time with injuries Redshirt freshmen Kelee Ringo has also been impressed woth Bowers. “I’ve actually been able to guard him a few times, and for me, it’s the way he's able to use his body. It doesn’t matter if it’s DBs, linebackers or safeties—he’s able to get open,” Ringo said. “He’s agile, he’s fast, but the thing is, he’s got very strong hands and a wide catch radius. That’s something we’re going to be able to use to our advantage.”

Jordan Davis' chase draws raves

Running back Kenny McIntosh could not keep a straight face when asked about the highly talked-about play by 340-pound nose guard Jordan Davis in the first half of Saturday’s game against UAB. On the play, Blazer quarterback Tyler Johnston III broke contain and took off running, only to be dragged down by Davis, who sprinted some 15-20 yards to make the tackle. “That was exciting. We go against these guys every day in practice, and seeing that transfer from practice into a game is crazy, man. He’s just a wonderful player, a big player at that,” McIntosh said. “To see him move that fast is just mind-blowing. It was very exciting.” Although he did not add any sacks after getting one against Clemson, Davis did chip in with three more tackles for a Georgia defense which has not allowed a touchdown yet this year.

Stetson Bennett racking up awards

Senior Stetson Bennett is one of eight quarterbacks nationally who was included in this week’s Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list after his performance in the 56-7 win over UAB. Bennett also garnered an SEC Offensive Player of the Week award earlier in the day. Bennett torched UAB to tie a school record with five touchdown passes, which all came in the opening half. He finished the game 10-for-12 for 288 yards after starting the day 5-for-5 with four scoring passes of 73, 12, 89 and 61 yards. His 89-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Brock Bowers was the ninth-longest passing play in Georgia history. Bennett completed the contest with a monstrous pass efficiency rating of 422.4.

Quotables

• On if Carson Beck will continue to be part of the quarterback planning: “You’ve got to take it day-by-day, because I don’t know what JT (Daniels) will be able to do in terms of volume and reps. Sure I’d love to keep Carson involved in the plan, but I don’t know where those reps are going to go. It’s hard to prepare three quarterbacks.” – Kirby Smart • Smart practically gushed when asked about linebacker Channing Tindall: “Channing has done a tremendous job. He’s earned trust and respect; he works really hard every day. Nobody comes out to practice with more toughness and effort. The part that people don’t see is that he's had a major role on special teams for a while. His confidence has grown on defense; he’s got tremendous speed and closing ability. I’m so proud of someone who works so hard and has done so much to be a good player. He’s producing and playing at a high level. Coach (Glenn) Schumann is doing a really good job of developing his talents. He came early on and was transitioning from inside to outside in high school to just playing inside. He’s come a long way. He’s been able to do this because hard work pays off.” • Smart on the impact Will Muschamp will have preparing for his former team South Carolina: "I don’t know that. It’s personnel change, right? We go through this all the time with DK on Clemson, we go through it every year—somebody changes spots. You guys write about it, make a big deal about it, and it’s not that big a deal. He’s not in their meetings, he doesn’t know their game plan. He does know who their players are, and I just don’t know how that helps you a lot. We know their heights, weight, and we’ve got their tape, and the tape speaks for itself. He just might know more about them in terms of what strengths and weaknesses there are. So, we always do personnel with somebody who knows teams, and we get the personnel information, but at the end of the day, I think some of these kids can improve, get better, and they’re a year older. You don’t always know exactly what they’re like.”

This and that