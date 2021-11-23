The Daily Recap: Brock Bowers closes in on record
Here is the Nov. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Bowers closing in on record
With two touchdown receptions against Charleston Southern, Brock Bowers now has eight for the season. This is the most any tight end has ever recorded in a single season at Georgia.
Bowers, however, is now looking to grab another tight end receiving record as well. This one is receiving yards for a tight end in a single season. Orson Charles has the record with 574 receiving yards in 2011. Bowers will enter Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech with 552 receiving yards.
“The biggest thing with Brock's consistency is, number one, he's not just a role player. He can block, and plays with physical toughness. He's very intelligent. He takes notes. He comes in early and watches his tape,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “When you have dependability and talent mixed together, it's usually what you get, and you have a guy who has put up the numbers he did. Again, he takes opportunities for all the games we've played."
State of quarterback recruiting
Georgia is in a great spot at the quarterback position.
Not only do the Bulldogs have good depth with four quality quarterbacks on the roster, they have Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) committed in the class of 2022. Still, that isn’t stopping Georgia from looking ahead at the position.
Blayne Gilmer broke down the latest as for where things stand regarding quarterback recruiting.
Haynes dominates in playoffs
Georgia continues to ensure that legacy recruit Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) knows he’s a priority recruit. And Haynes is proving why the Bulldogs want him so badly. Last Friday, Haynes ran for 253 yards on 24 carries in a win over Woodward Academy.
Tolan discusses UGA visit
Class of 2022 linebacker DeMario Tolan (Dr. Phillips/Orlando, Fla.) currently committed to LSU, visited Georgia for last Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern. Tolan spoke with Gilmer and called his relationship with the Georgia coaches “perfect” at the present time.
