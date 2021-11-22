Georgia target and legacy Justice Haynes dominates in GHSA playoff action

Justice Haynes is a priority target for the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2023. In speaking with Haynes in the past, the Blessed Trinity standout has told UGASports that Dell McGee has made it quite clear how badly the Dawgs want to land him.

"Coach McGee tells me that he might get fired if he doesn't get me to Athens," Haynes said in a previous interview. Of course, this is McGee being tongue and cheek, but it's obvious when you watch Haynes play why Georgia and all the perennial powers in college football want Haynes. Haynes is a versatile back that combines speed, agility, and power to thrash opposing defenses.

A thrashing is exactly what Haynes's performance on Friday night versus Woodward Academy amounted to. Haynes exploded for 253 yards on 24 carries. Two of those carries went for touchdowns and Haynes added another touchdown on his lone reception of the game. Haynes caught a screen pass in the flat and took it 79 yards to the endzone. See the highlights of the phenomenal game from Haynes below.

The Blessed Trinity Titans and Haynes are travelling to Villa Rica this Friday night for the GHSA quarterfinals.