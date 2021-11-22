Georgia hosted Class of 2022 linebacker DeMario Tolan for an official visit this weekend. Tolan is currently committed to the LSU Tigers. With the firing of Ed Orgeron, Tolan is exploring his options and waiting to see who is the new coach for the Tigers. LSU is in a race against the clock as high-profile recruits such as Tolan are nearing the early signing period. UGASports caught up with Tolan after his official visit to Athens to discuss his relationship with the Georgia staff and to get an update on his recruitment as a whole.