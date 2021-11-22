Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has had no issue in accumulating quarterback talent during his tenure in Athens. Smart inherited Jacob Eason and then went on to sign Jake Fromm, Justin Fields, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff. Of course, a former walk-on and then two-star JUCO product, Stetson Bennett IV, defied all odds and is now the quarterback for the number one-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia also has former five-star quarterback JT Daniels on the roster; he was added via the transfer portal.