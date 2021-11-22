Monday News and Notes

Good news on injury front

Kirby Smart had some good news on the injury front during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech (Noon, ABC). Per Smart, linebacker Nolan Smith (elbow), left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot), and safety Chris Smith (knee) should all be able to play against the Yellow Jackets. "I feel good about all three of them. All those guys will be back out there practicing. I mean, Nolan (Smith) practiced all last week. So did Jamaree (Salyer)—he just didn't go with the ones,” Smart said. “We feel like (Tuesday) he'll be back. I feel like Nolan (Smith) will be back, and we're hopeful that Chris (Smith) will be back. He won't be practicing today, but we think he'll be back." Both Salyer and Nolan Smith dressed out for last Saturday’s Senior Day game against Charleston Southern. Although Smart said both could have played, there was obviously no need to do so during the 56-7 rout. Christopher Smith didn't play after feeling his knee “buckle,” per Smart, during practice on Wednesday. He too was held out for precautionary reasons.

Sorey now at inside linebacker

Your eyes were not deceiving you if you saw true freshman Xavian Sorey repping at inside linebacker for the first time this year. Smart confirmed the move on Monday, done in part due to season-ending injuries to Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis. "He was here over the spring, but he didn't get to practice because of foot injury. He came in a little injured, and that probably hurt his progress early in terms of being able to learn and do things. We played him at outside backer early on. Since we've had two injuries at inside backer, we moved him to inside backer,” Smart said. “He's not big enough to hold up at outside backer right now, but he has good instincts.” Teammate Channing Tindall said he and Georgia’s other inside backers have helped as much as possible in bringing him up to speed. "He’s been doing good. He just made that transition from outside to inside. He’s learning it, doing a good job, learning how to do the right fits. I’m proud of him,” Tindall said. “He’s going to make mistakes like we all made mistakes, but he’s pushing forward.” Sorey flashed those instincts when he intercepted a pass against Charleston Southern, before the ball was stripped away and return for the Bucs’ lone touchdown in their 56-7 loss. “That that was a little bit luck, but he had some other good plays where he showed some quickness and some instincts to strike people,” Smart said. “I think he could be a big help for us, and he's a guy who in four weeks, we've picked up in terms of really getting better and working.”

Bowers has one tight end record, closing in on another

With a team-best 34 catches for 552 yards and nine touchdowns (eight receiving, one rushing), freshman Brock Bowers is setting records. His eight touchdown catches now stand as the best mark in Bulldog history for a tight end, and he's closing in on the most-yards mark as well (574 by Orson Charles in 2011 on 45 catches). “The biggest thing with Brock's consistency is, number one, he's not just a role player. He can block, and plays with physical toughness. He's very intelligent. He takes notes. He comes in early and watches his tape,” Smart said. “When you have dependability and talent mixed together, it's usually what you get, and you have a guy who has put up the numbers he did. Again, he takes opportunities for all the games we've played." Bowers has been opening the eyes of opponents and fans all season. His 89-yard reception from Stetson Bennett was the first touchdown of his career, and the ninth-longest passing touchdown in school history. He’s been named the SEC Freshman of the Week two times. Tindall hasn't been surprised. “One day when we were running gassers, it was me, Adam (Anderson) and some other guys. He was out in front of all of us, and we were like, who is this kid?” Tindall said. “He’s just always showed up for practice. We always knew he was going to be good.”

Dean a finalist for Butkus Award

Junior Nakobe Dean was tabbed a finalist for Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebackers. According to Smart, there’s no one more deserving. "He's one of the best linebackers in the country. If the award is based on statistics and number of snaps, shame on the award. That's not what it's about,” Smart said. “It's supposed to go to the best linebacker in the country. I've been very fortunate to coach guys before that have won that, at multiple places. He's in that same category of guys.” Joining Dean as finalists are Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), and Chad Muma (Wyoming). Roquan Smith won the award in 2017.

Dean is the second-leading tackler for the No. 1 Bulldogs this season with 50 stops, including a team-leading seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Starting all 11 games this season as the middle of Georgia’s top-ranked defense, he has also forced a fumble and has two interceptions, including a 50-yard pick-six versus Florida, and three pass break-ups. Dean is also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Wuerffel Trophy, and has been named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

“As these accolades, awards, and finalists have come out, those guys aren't worried about any of it. They're worried about winning a championship. I think Nakobe would tell you before anybody on the team, it's a whole lot more important how he grows, plays, and continues to lead our team, than just about that award,” Smart said. “He's one of the most explosive, best blitzing linebackers, smartest, that I've seen. Quay (Walker) and Channing both have really good strengths, too. They complement each other really well. All three of them."

Quoting Kirby Smart

… On the firing of Dan Mullen: “I know it's a tough atmosphere, but most people would say, 'They pay you so much, so it doesn't matter.' At the end of the day, I hate it for Dan (Mullen), because I think Dan is a good person. It's a tough situation, but it's a profession that we chose to be in. I know Dan will be fine. He'll be perfectly fine." … Smart offered an update on the star position: “We play a lot of guys. Quay (Walker), Channing (Tindall) and Nakobe (Dean) all play. We play guys up front. (William) Poole has done a good job at practice. He's practiced well and done a good job. We're continuing to develop people across the board. I thought we played Kamari (Lassiter) and (Ameer) Speed. Dan (Jackson) played more at safety. (Javon) Bullard played at safety. David Daniel played at safety. Poole does a good job. We've got confidence in him.”



