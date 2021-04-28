UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'Branson Robinson is almost a mirror image of Nick Chubb'

Here is the April 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Robinson compared to Chubb

Adam Gorney prefaced it by saying he doesn’t often like to compare players.

But when it comes to Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the nation’s No. 1 ranked running back, Gorney likened him to a recent UGA great.

“Branson Robinson is almost a mirror image of Nick Chubb at the same stage,” Gorney wrote. “Ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2022 class, Robinson came to the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta over the weekend and he was clearly the best-looking prospect there.

“Pure muscle, no fat, like a train running up the middle and someone who had surprisingly good hands, the Madison (Miss.) Germantown standout looked great and really dominated at the position. Chubb ended up No. 6 at running back and just outside five-star status in his class. In hindsight, we regret that ranking. Robinson will be discussed as a five-star especially after this showing.”

Washington talks UGA offer

Defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. (Grovetown/Grovetown, Ga.) spoke to Jake Reuse about his father’s alma mater extending a scholarship offer his way.

"I’m really excited about it and the whole process," Washington said. "It’s really a great time for me to get an offer from a school I grew up watching every Saturday."

Washington’s father, Marcus Washington Sr., played at Georgia from 2005 to 2009.

Washington said secondary coach Jahmile Addae was the one who extended the offer.

"He said they saw the film, and he knew six plays in that I was different and that he needed to get me on the phone,” Washington said. “He liked my frame and my skills, and he wanted to keep the family legacy going.”

Shor to work out for UGA coaches

Offensive tackle Dayne Shor (King’s Ridge Christian/Alpharetta, Ga.) said he will camp at UGA in June while dubbing it a “private workout.”

"I'll be able to showcase my skills after injuring my shoulder this past season," Shor said. "I want to put it behind me and show everyone and the Georgia coaches where I'm at now."

Shor also has visits planned to Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and Alabama.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dave McMahon and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's recruiting efforts and which prospects stood out at last weekend's Rivals camp in Atlanta. Jake shared some of his conversation with running back Branson Robinson and what to expect from him. The guys chatted about other recruits, the NFL Draft, and recapped the interview with UNC head coach Mack Brown.