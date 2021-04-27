UGASports - Dollar expected to take assistant job at Cincinnati

Georgia assistant basketball coach Chad Dollar is expected to join the staff of new Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller, sources tell UGASports.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Miller was named the new head coach of the Bearcats back on April 14.

An Atlanta native, Dollar has been with current Bulldog head coach Tom Crean since his arrival in Athens back in 2018.

Dollar came to Georgia after spending the previous season on the staff at South Florida, where he played during the 1990s. Dollar’s résumé includes stints with LSU and Auburn.

His father, Don Dollar, won more than 650 games and three state titles as a high school head coach, primarily at Frederick Douglass High in Atlanta.

Prior to his time in South Florida, Dollar spent the 2016-17 season at Auburn, where the Tigers tallied their most wins (18) since 2008-09. Five seasons prior to that (2011-16), Dollar was at Georgia Tech. Dollar was an assistant coach for his first three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before spending the final two as associate head coach. He was on the staff at Wichita State for the 2010-11 campaign when the Shockers won the NIT and finished 29-8.



He spent three seasons as an assistant coach under John Brady, two at Arkansas State (2008-10), and one at LSU (2007-08). Dollar also coached at Murray State (2006-07), Georgia Southern (2002-06), Eastern Kentucky (2000-02) and Western Carolina (1998-2000).

Crean will now have an opening on his staff. Stay tuned.