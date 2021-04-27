UGASports - Tuesdays with Gorney: Sneed, Bah excel in Atlanta

Tuesdays with Gorney: Sneed, Bah excel in Atlanta
In his weekly series, Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts and opinions on recruiting topics and storylines that impact the national landscape with a focus from his time at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta over the weekend.
*****
MORE RCS: Standouts impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta | Top QBs
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news