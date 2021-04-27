 UGASports - LISTEN: Exclusive recruiting news from Rivals ATL camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 13:36:42 -0500') }} football Edit

LISTEN: Exclusive recruiting news from Rivals ATL camp

Dayne Young • UGASports
@dayneyoung

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss Georgia's recruiting efforts and which prospects stood out at last weekend's Rivals camp in Atlanta. Jake shares some of his conversation with running back Branson Robinson and what to expect from him. We chat about other recruits, the NFL Draft, and recap our interview with UNC head coach Mack Brown.


You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

