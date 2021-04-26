UGASports - UGA draft preview: Monty Rice, Ben Cleveland, Trey Hill, Richard LeCounte

This week, Georgia could have as many as 11 players selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The program record for the Bulldogs is eight, which was set in 2002 and tied in 2013. Here’s the second of a three-part series looking at the prospects who will hope to hear their names over the three-day event.



LB Monty Rice

Monty Rice runs through a drill at Georgia's pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds 2020 stats: 49 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack, one pass breakup His draft ceiling: In terms of work ethic and desire, it will be hard for NFL teams not to love Rice. He gives relentless effort and possesses an infectious attitude that has likely led to front offices considering taking an instinctual and smart linebacker in the middle rounds. The best case scenario for Rice is the third round, which is certainly attainable. Rice is a sure tackler who will contribute to special teams upon entry into the NFL. His draft floor: Rice could get dinged by NFL teams for not having the height and length that are often desired at linebacker. Length plays a role when it comes to closing passing windows in a game that's increasingly played through the air. As a result, Rice could fall as far as the fifth round if teams decide to value linebackers who are considered better in coverage at this stage of their careers. He’d be great with the…: Baltimore Ravens The Ravens have a knack for taking middle-to-late round linebackers and turning them into NFL standouts. Jarret Johnson was selected in the fourth round, and Adalius Thomas were taken in the sixth round. Jameel McClain and Bart Scott were undrafted. No matter the defensive coordinator, the Ravens have valued the fundamental and intelligent linebacker over raw athleticism. With Baltimore, Rice would have a chance to thrive early on special teams while working his way into a rotational role over his first couple of seasons with the franchise. What’s likely to happen: We’ll split the difference and put Rice in the fourth round of this year’s draft. NFL teams fall into the tangible trap too often and pass over players like Rice due to an inch or two of height. But Rice should hear his name early on the final day of the draft at the latest.

OG Ben Cleveland

Ben Cleveland executes a blocking drill at Georgia's pro day. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-6, 335 pounds 2020 stats: Per Pro Football Focus, Cleveland had a 78.8 overall grade. His draft ceiling: Cleveland is a massive offensive lineman who played guard throughout his college career. His sheer size and strength should position him no later than the middle rounds. Cleveland could find his way into the third round of the draft after posting 30 bench press reps at Georgia’s pro day. As a redshirt senior, Cleveland saved his best season for last as he was arguably the most consistent player up front. His draft floor: Cleveland probably doesn’t get past the fourth round. At some point, a run on interior offensive linemen will occur, and Cleveland figures to be in the mix when that happens. The only issue that could cause Cleveland to fall behind others would be the fact he’s a guard-only in the NFL. He’s not playing tackle or center. Still, he has some great traits to evolve into a starter at the next level. He’d be great with the…: Atlanta Falcons New head coach Arthur Smith utilizes gap and zone runs—an ideal system for Cleveland. The Falcons also need to find a long-term replacement at left guard after releasing James Carpenter. As the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, Smith’s offensive line helped pave the way for running back Derrick Henry to rush for a boatload of rushing yards over the past two seasons. Cleveland would fit well in an offense that identifies with running the ball and imposing its will. What’s likely to happen: Cleveland will probably be taken in the late third or early fourth round. Of Georgia’s mid-round prospects, Cleveland seems the least likely to find himself falling late on the third day.

C/G Trey Hill

Trey Hill works a pass blocking rep with an NFL scout. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds 2020 stats: Per Pro Football Focus, Hill had a 76.2 overall grade. His draft ceiling: Hill began his career at Georgia as a guard, which should lend itself well at the next level. Teams won’t necessarily be drafting Hill strictly as a center since he has the versatility to play multiple positions. Therefore, Hill could see his name called as early as the fourth round. His draft floor: Hill had his ups and downs when it came to playing center. And if he’s viewed as a center only at the next level, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him fall all the way down the board and go undrafted. Although he has a good frame and absorbs contact well, Hill has some areas to clean up and improve upon. He’d be great with the…: Minnesota Vikings At Georgia, Hill was at his best in the run game. The Vikings love to run the ball in a zone scheme with James Cook’s older brother Dalvin Cook highlighting the rushing attack. Minnesota has a great need for interior offensive linemen, and Hill could rep as a backup center and guard, with the goal of one day competing for a starting spot in a couple of seasons. What’s likely to happen: Hill is positioned to be taken in the fifth or sixth round of the draft. Hill’s ability to play both guard and center should at least make him a mid-to-late round option.

S Richard LeCounte

Safety Richard LeCounte goes through a positional drill at pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)