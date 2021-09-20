The Daily Recap: Becoming more patient in the run game

Here is the Sept. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Patience in the run game

In Georgia’s first two weeks of the 2021 season, Brent Rollins noticed the running backs didn’t appear too patient when waiting for their blocks to set up.

That changed in Saturday’s 40-13 win over South Carolina, with the run game totaling 184 yards on 31 carries. Rollins noted that Zamir White and James Cook stood out in this department.

“I've watched the Georgia running game more closely over the past two weeks,” Rollins wrote. “Outside of a true offensive line breakdown, an issue was the lack of patience from the running backs. That changed early and often, with no greater example than the first touchdown of the game by James Cook. Cook and Zamir White combined for 102 yards on 12 carries, with each scoring a touchdown, primarily because they showed more patience to let the blocking develop than in any game this season.”

As far as the offense as a whole, Rollins believes things will open up further as Georgia’s receiving options return from injury.

“As players get healthy, the ability of Georgia to mix and match its on-field personnel only increases,” Rollins wrote. “Until then, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has to maximize the personnel he has and, as was seen against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs have a stable of running backs from which to choose. Likely more than in any game over the past two seasons, Georgia frequently had two running backs on the field. Yes, while they were often split out or used as jet sweep decoys, the shear presence of multiple backs on the field adds a level of diversity and unpredictability, and finds ways to get your best playmakers the ball.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important statistics from Georgia’s win over South Carolina. One interesting number, and note, was this marked the first time quarterback JT Daniels played a game in a UGA red jersey.

Also, Georgia saw nine different receivers catch a pass against the Gamecocks.

Postgame Overreaction Show