The Daily Recap: Becoming more patient in the run game

Patience in the run game
In Georgia’s first two weeks of the 2021 season, Brent Rollins noticed the running backs didn’t appear too patient when waiting for their blocks to set up.
That changed in Saturday’s 40-13 win over South Carolina, with the run game totaling 184 yards on 31 carries. Rollins noted that Zamir White and James Cook stood out in this department.
“I've watched the Georgia running game more closely over the past two weeks,” Rollins wrote. “Outside of a true offensive line breakdown, an issue was the lack of patience from the running backs. That changed early and often, with no greater example than the first touchdown of the game by James Cook. Cook and Zamir White combined for 102 yards on 12 carries, with each scoring a touchdown, primarily because they showed more patience to let the blocking develop than in any game this season.”
As far as the offense as a whole, Rollins believes things will open up further as Georgia’s receiving options return from injury.
“As players get healthy, the ability of Georgia to mix and match its on-field personnel only increases,” Rollins wrote. “Until then, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has to maximize the personnel he has and, as was seen against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs have a stable of running backs from which to choose. Likely more than in any game over the past two seasons, Georgia frequently had two running backs on the field. Yes, while they were often split out or used as jet sweep decoys, the shear presence of multiple backs on the field adds a level of diversity and unpredictability, and finds ways to get your best playmakers the ball.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important statistics from Georgia’s win over South Carolina. One interesting number, and note, was this marked the first time quarterback JT Daniels played a game in a UGA red jersey.
Also, Georgia saw nine different receivers catch a pass against the Gamecocks.
Postgame Overreaction Show
Addressing mistakes
Although the Bulldogs won in convincing fashion, offensive lineman Warren Ericson noted he didn’t feel the team finished the game as strongly as they could have.
“We always try to finish, so I’m disappointed we didn’t go out and finish the game like we wanted to do,” Ericson said.
Georgia has been impressive through three weeks. However, head coach Kirby Smart wants his players to know there is plenty of work left to do.
“There's so many teams that I know are talented—and I'm not talking about those teams—but they lose to somebody that I'm like, 'Man, they have no business losing to them.' Or upsets; they are more prevalent. We're not immune to that,” Smart said. “I'm warning our guys all night, 'Hey look, you played well tonight, but let's be honest, we're on this trajectory, and we're trying to climb this thing, on this flight we're trying to take off. It’s wheels up. We're getting there, but we're not at the highest altitude yet.’”
Recruits’ reactions
Ryan Wright asked numerous recruits for their reactions after visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game on Saturday. Wright spoke with seven prospects who were impressed with the Bulldogs’ performance and the atmosphere of Sanford Stadium.
Davis’ message to Thomas
Class of 2023 defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas (Brunswick/Brunswick, Ga.) said Jordan Davis told him that if he comes to Georgia, he will be developed into a great player by defensive line coach Tray Scott.
Thomas visited Georgia’s win against South Carolina and was able to see Davis in action. Davis recorded a half-sack, which resulted in a safety in the second quarter.
Lee recaps Georgia visit
Class of 2023 defensive back Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) told Jed May that Georgia is treating him like a priority recruit. And the feeling is clearly mutual considering Lee just made his second visit to Georgia for Saturday’s win over South Carolina.
Earlier in the summer, Lee said Georgia and Ohio State were at the top of his list.
