Four-star defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas talks UGA, development
Jordan Davis had a simple message for Ka'Shawn Thomas.
Davis didn't come out of high school as a huge prospect. He committed to Georgia, and defensive line coach Tray Scott has since developed him into one of the best defensive linemen in the country.
When Thomas visited Athens for Georgia's game against South Carolina, Davis relayed his story to Thomas. The No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2023 class took notice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news