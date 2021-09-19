Kayin Lee's history with Georgia goes back years.

His first gameday visit to Athens came in 2019 as a freshman in high school. The No. 21 corner in the 2023 class saw the Bulldogs take down Clemson two weeks ago, and he returned on Sept. 18 for the clash with South Carolina.

Georgia's staff is making Lee feel like a priority in the 2023 class. Right now, the interest is mutual.