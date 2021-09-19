By the Numbers (South Carolina Game)

1 – JT Daniels has played six games for Georgia and is a perfect 6-0. Saturday was the first time he played wearing the Georgia red jersey.

1/1 – For the second time in his career, James Cook had a touchdown rush AND a touchdown reception in the same game. He also did it last season against Missouri.

2 – Georgia had a safety late in the first half, one play after Jake Camarda had an incredible punt that Ameer Speed downed at the 1-yard line.

3 – The Bulldogs’ defense had three more sacks led by Nolan Smith’s one and a half. Adam Anderson had another one and Jordan Davis had a half-sack as well.

3 – The Dawgs committed a season-high three turnovers. This was the eighth time Georgia has committed three or more turnovers in a game under Kirby Smart. They are 4-4 in those games.

3x43 – Jermaine Burton has five career touchdown receptions; three of them have gone for at least 43 yards (48 yards vs. Mississippi State in 2020, 73 yards against UAB last week, and 43 yards against South Carolina on Saturday).

4 – Adonai Mitchell entered Saturday’s game with two receptions. Against the Gamecocks, he doubled that number and added his first career touchdown.

4 – Derion Kendrick had his fourth career interception, but his first as a Bulldog.

5.9 – Georgia ran the ball for a season-high 184 yards. The offense did it on 31 attempts (Kendall Milton led with ten). The Bulldogs averaged 5.9 yards on the ground for the night.

8-for-12 – Georgia was 8 for 12 on third-down conversions against South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ defense entered the game allowing their opponents a first down on two of 25 third-down conversions.

9 – Nine different Bulldogs caught at least one pass, including Kearis Jackson’s first two of the season. Jackson has been returning punts this season, but this is the first game in 2021 he played wide receiver. Last season, he tied George Pickens for the lead with 36 receptions.

10-of-13 – Zamir White has scored at least one rushing touchdown in 10 of 13 games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

14 – With his team-leading five receptions on Saturday, Brock Bowers now has 14 this season. John FitzPatrick led the UGA tight ends with 10 receptions last season.

27 – The Bulldogs had 27 first downs in this game. It was the eighth time Georgia had at least 27 first downs in the Smart era. Of those eight, three have come against South Carolina.

53 – For the 53rd time ever, Georgia defeated South Carolina. The 53 wins ties Florida for the fifth most wins against an opponent.

169:05 – South Carolina threw a touchdown pass with 10:55 left to go in the game. It was the first touchdown allowed by the Georgia defense in 169 minutes and five seconds this season.

300 – Daniels has played six games for the Dawgs and in three of the them, he threw for at least 300 yards (another one he got 299). On Saturday, he had 303.