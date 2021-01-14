UGASports - The Daily Recap: Another offensive star returns

The Daily Recap: Another offensive star returns
Here is the Jan. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Another one
Georgia running back Zamir White became the latest offensive player to announce his return to the program. In 10 games, White totaled 779 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in a deep committee. With White’s return, Georgia is bringing back every running back who contributed to the offense this season.
White ran for over 100 yards in games against Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.
Let’s run it back!!#UnfinishedBusiness💯🐶— Zamir White (@zeus1_34) January 13, 2021
Offense first
White’s return is huge for Georgia’s offense. This group returns a plethora of players and will enter the 2021 season with expectations to be one of the most explosive units in the nation.
With quarterback JT Daniels back along with every key skill position player, Georgia will be plenty dangerous. The only issue is the Bulldogs lost six players in the secondary while getting all the good news on the offensive side of the football. This means, at least from the outside looking in, Georgia’s offense could be needed to outscore opponents as the defense gains experience in 2021.
Correlation between recruiting classes and AP rankings
Patrick Garbin took a look at how the Rivals’ recruiting rankings and final AP ranking from 2002-2020 correlate with one another. This detailed summation showed that the Rivals’ rankings were a pretty good predictor of what would be to come.
“Well, when it comes, at least, to the Rivals rankings, they are quite relevant and of much significance, considering the rankings are a strong to very-strong indicator of where teams will ultimately finish in the AP Poll,” Garbin wrote.
Alexander offers latest
Class of 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.), once an Alabama commit, is considering six schools in his recruitment. Alabama is still in the mix, along with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
Alexander spoke with Simmons about the schools, including Georgia.
"Georgia is just amazing. It is another place I could really see myself at. I love the game-day atmosphere in Athens and the coaches there are great. I have visited Georgia three times and it is a great place.
Baseball: ADs approve normal schedule
Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin told Anthony Dasher that the SEC’s athletics directors have decided to go with a normal 56-game schedule this year.
“We’re going to move forward with the status quo,” Stricklin said. “We talked about a couple of different scenarios, moving it back a couple of weeks. We talked about four-game weekends and all kinds of different things. But we just made the decision that, as of right now, with us being an outside sport, we’ve got some time for things to hopefully get better, so we’ll keep things status quo.”
They’ve arrived
They're here 🐾🐶— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 14, 2021
𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗗𝗮𝘄𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀‼️#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/kV80nW5GwV
Dawgs in the playoffs part 1
Saturday night will be capped off with the Ravens traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills. The game is set to start at 8:15 PM on NBC.#DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/wuTf8qLitP— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 13, 2021
Dawgs in the playoffs part 2
Dawgs face off against each other Sunday afternoon. It's the Browns vs. the Chiefs in Kansas City.#DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/oHVAPCKj3j— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 13, 2021
Outside the Vent
Fewer than 19 million people watched this year’s College Football Playoff national championship.
Is Auburn the team to beat for QB Gunner Stockton?
TCU is recruiting a local Grayson cornerback extensively.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852