UGASports - The Daily Recap: Another offensive star returns

Georgia running back Zamir White became the latest offensive player to announce his return to the program . In 10 games, White totaled 779 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in a deep committee. With White’s return, Georgia is bringing back every running back who contributed to the offense this season.

Offense first

White’s return is huge for Georgia’s offense. This group returns a plethora of players and will enter the 2021 season with expectations to be one of the most explosive units in the nation.

With quarterback JT Daniels back along with every key skill position player, Georgia will be plenty dangerous. The only issue is the Bulldogs lost six players in the secondary while getting all the good news on the offensive side of the football. This means, at least from the outside looking in, Georgia’s offense could be needed to outscore opponents as the defense gains experience in 2021.

Correlation between recruiting classes and AP rankings

Patrick Garbin took a look at how the Rivals’ recruiting rankings and final AP ranking from 2002-2020 correlate with one another. This detailed summation showed that the Rivals’ rankings were a pretty good predictor of what would be to come.

“Well, when it comes, at least, to the Rivals rankings, they are quite relevant and of much significance, considering the rankings are a strong to very-strong indicator of where teams will ultimately finish in the AP Poll,” Garbin wrote.

Alexander offers latest

Class of 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.), once an Alabama commit, is considering six schools in his recruitment. Alabama is still in the mix, along with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Alexander spoke with Simmons about the schools, including Georgia.

"Georgia is just amazing. It is another place I could really see myself at. I love the game-day atmosphere in Athens and the coaches there are great. I have visited Georgia three times and it is a great place.

Baseball: ADs approve normal schedule

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin told Anthony Dasher that the SEC’s athletics directors have decided to go with a normal 56-game schedule this year.

“We’re going to move forward with the status quo,” Stricklin said. “We talked about a couple of different scenarios, moving it back a couple of weeks. We talked about four-game weekends and all kinds of different things. But we just made the decision that, as of right now, with us being an outside sport, we’ve got some time for things to hopefully get better, so we’ll keep things status quo.”

