UGASports - Zamir White plans to return for 2021 season

Georgia’s running back room will not have an empty seat after all. Redshirt sophomore Zamir White has announced he will return for another year.

Based on the fact he’s already had ACL surgeries on both knees, it was thought that the Bulldogs’ leading rusher-might elect to go ahead and turn pro. There's also a relatively short shelf life for running backs in the NFL.

White went against those assumptions. He returns to once again head a group that includes James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards.

Cook, who was also speculated to be moving on, announced that he too would be returning for what will be his senior year.

UGASports reported on Friday of last week that this return was coming.

White started at tailback in all 10 games for the Bulldogs, finishing as the team’s leading rusher with 144 carries for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The North Carolina native had three 100-yard games, including back-to-back efforts against Florida and Kentucky. His other 100-yard performance came in Georgia’s victory over Missouri.

White joins quarterback JT Daniels, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, nose guard Jordan Davis, outside linebacker Adam Anderson and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as draft-eligible or senior Bulldogs who have announced they'll return for another year.