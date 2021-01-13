UGASports - The correlation between recruiting classes & AP rankings

We at UGASports have found over the years that class recruiting rankings are a good prelude as to how the final AP poll will look. Following the recent release of the final AP poll for the 2020 season, we've compiled an updated analysis. Beginning with Rivals’ initial team rankings in 2002, and for each subsequent year through 2020, we awarded “Rivals points” as conducted for the AP Poll. We allocated 25 points for a No. 1 team recruiting ranking, 24 points for a No. 2, etc. The result was Rivals’ 19-year team recruiting rankings (below left). Likewise, for the final AP Poll beginning in 2002 and through the recently released poll, we awarded points as mentioned, resulting in what is the final AP Poll’s 19-year rankings from 2002 through 2020 (below right):

Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings (2002-2020) and Composite AP Poll (2002-2020) Rivals Top 10 (Recruiting Points) AP Poll rank AP Poll Top 10 (Poll Points) Rivals recruiting rank 1) Georgia (369) No. 5 1) Ohio State (374) No. 7 2) Alabama (361) No. 2 2) Alabama (326) No. 2 3) So. California (359) No. 6 3) Oklahoma (292) No. 8 4) LSU (350) No. 4 4) LSU (253) No. 4 5) Florida State (335)

No. 16 5) Georgia (246) No. 1 6) Florida (326) No. 10 6) So. California (243) No. 3 7) Ohio State (320) No. 1 7) Clemson (207) No. 15 8) Oklahoma (301) No. 3 8) Texas (187) No. 9 9) Texas (298) No. 8 9) Oregon (186) No. 19 (tied) 10) Auburn (282) No. 11 (tied) 10) Florida (184) No. 6

Beyond the top 10, but for the FBS overall, is there any type of relationship between the Rivals team recruiting rankings and the final AP rankings? Granted, there are the likes of Oregon, Wisconsin, and Boise State—FBS programs that have somewhat defied, over the last two decades, any correlation between recruiting rankings and final polls. Then there's the opposite extreme: Florida State, Tennessee, and Miami (FL). Still, these programs are only outliers. For the vast majority of FBS programs, there’s a high correlation between where a particular team ranked in recruiting classes, and where the same team ranked in the final AP Poll. We’ve explained the correlation coefficient here before. Here it is again, in a nutshell: It’s a number between −1 and +1 calculated as to represent the dependence of two variables or sets of data. The nearer the coefficient is to -1, the more negative the correlation between the two sets of numbers. The closer the coefficient is to +1, the more positive the correlation between the two sets of numbers. In this case, the two sets of data are the point totals for the Rivals recruiting rankings and the AP Poll over the last 19 years for all FBS programs, resulting in a correlation coefficient of 0.820, or what is considered a very strong relationship.

