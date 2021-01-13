Alabama's no. 1 prospect Jeremiah Alexander gives latest
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson star defender Jeremiah Alexander was at one time committed to Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound four-star committed to the Crimson Tide in March 2020 before re-opening his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news