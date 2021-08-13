The Daily Recap: Adonai Mitchell is 'going to be a tremendous player here'

Here is the Aug. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘Tremendous player’

The buzz is continuing to build when it comes to receiver Adonai Mitchell.

And it’s not just from what people are saying behind the scenes. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken gushed about the player Mitchell has the potential to become early as a freshman.

“Those are the three guys coming back that have probably played the most football. But there’s also Adonai Mitchell, who we think is going to be a tremendous player here.”

During the G-Day Game, Mitchell was a frequent target of quarterback JT Daniels, with the young early enrollee catching seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Monken also singled out a speedy sophomore as someone who could see a jump this year.

“Arian Smith has a unique skill set; he can really run and is developing other aspects of his game,” Monken said. “He’s really quick and twitchy, and not really someone who is a straight-line track guy, but there are days that he flashes.”

Tight end Darnell Washington figures to be one of the more intriguing players UGA will field this season. His blend of size and skill should make for some advantageous matchups.

Monken is among those excited to see what "The Big O" can do this fall.

“We knew he'd be able to cover people up and develop that way, but he's a unique player. I don't really know, other than to say that he's unique in terms of his size and athleticism,” Monken said. “At 6-foot-7, 280 with ball skills and can run, he's only going to continue to get better. He's only really scratched the surface.”