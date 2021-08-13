The Daily Recap: Adonai Mitchell is 'going to be a tremendous player here'
Here is the Aug. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘Tremendous player’
The buzz is continuing to build when it comes to receiver Adonai Mitchell.
And it’s not just from what people are saying behind the scenes. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken gushed about the player Mitchell has the potential to become early as a freshman.
“Those are the three guys coming back that have probably played the most football. But there’s also Adonai Mitchell, who we think is going to be a tremendous player here.”
During the G-Day Game, Mitchell was a frequent target of quarterback JT Daniels, with the young early enrollee catching seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Monken also singled out a speedy sophomore as someone who could see a jump this year.
“Arian Smith has a unique skill set; he can really run and is developing other aspects of his game,” Monken said. “He’s really quick and twitchy, and not really someone who is a straight-line track guy, but there are days that he flashes.”
Tight end Darnell Washington figures to be one of the more intriguing players UGA will field this season. His blend of size and skill should make for some advantageous matchups.
Monken is among those excited to see what "The Big O" can do this fall.
“We knew he'd be able to cover people up and develop that way, but he's a unique player. I don't really know, other than to say that he's unique in terms of his size and athleticism,” Monken said. “At 6-foot-7, 280 with ball skills and can run, he's only going to continue to get better. He's only really scratched the surface.”
Daniels is more comfortable
Having watched Daniels progress though the offseason and first few fall camp practice, Monken believes his quarterback is much more comfortable with the scheme than he was a year ago.
“It’s different when you come into the year as the starter,” Monken said on Thursday regarding Daniels. “I think he’s more comfortable with our players [compared to last year]. He’s also very, very comfortable with the offense and his ability to change things at the line of scrimmage, to be able to do things that are player-controlled. … He really appears to be in control of what we want done.”
Speer commits
Georgia picked up a commitment in three-star receiver Cole Speer (Calhoun/Calhoun, Ga.).
After impressing college coaches with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at an Appalachian State camp, Georgia began pursuing Speer a bit more aggressively. When Speer visited UGA’s campus a second time he had a good feeling it was the place he wanted to be.
“I remember getting that first text from Coach Monken, he said ‘Hey, I love your film. We want to get you up here,’” Speer said. “A few days later I went, worked out, and it went from there.”
USC commit talks UGA interest
At one point in time, Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) was seen as a potential Georgia lean. Then he pushed his commitment back and gave a pledge to USC.
However, that hasn’t stopped Georgia’s dogged pursuit, which is certainly noticed by the five-sta defensive end.
“It makes me feel wanted,” he said.
Williams explained he wanted to commit to USC after he watched practice film with defensive line coach Vic So’oto.
"There’s no soft technique, no soft stuff," Williams said. "I like the mentality, the grit."
Four deep
Dawgs for Pups update
Outside the Vent
Does North Carolina lead for prized defensive tackle Travis Shaw?
The class of 2023 athlete rankings were updated this week.
Tulane is the first team to require a Covid-19 vaccine or negative test to attend games.
Clemson’s quarterback will appear in Dr. Pepper’s Fansville commercial.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852