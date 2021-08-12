Monken with high praise for JT Daniels—and his backups

“It’s different when you come into the year as the starter,” Monken said on Thursday regarding Daniels. “I think he’s more comfortable with our players [compared to last year]. He’s also very, very comfortable with the offense and his ability to change things at the line of scrimmage, to be able to do things that are player-controlled. … He really appears to be in control of what we want done.”

Daniels, a Heisman Trophy candidate for this season, threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in only four games last year. According to offensive coordinator Todd Monken , the junior quarterback has obviously developed and experienced tremendous growth since he entered Georgia a year ago hobbled with a knee injury.

Entering the 2020 season, the Bulldogs were shaky, at best, at the quarterback position. And by the seventh game of the campaign, the team was starting its third different signal-caller. A year later, nearly one full week into fall camp, Georgia is seemingly on solid ground at quarterback, headed by JT Daniels .

With Daniels in control of Georgia’s starting quarterback position, the question arises: Who is the Bulldogs’ No. 2 man under center?

“Well, we’re working through that right now,” Monken said. “We left spring with Carson [Beck] as our No. 2 quarterback, but we’re working through that now.”

Beck, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, had the second-best showing behind Daniels at Georgia’s annual spring game. At G-Day, he completed 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Competing with Beck for the backup role is highly touted Brock Vandagriff, an early enrollee from nearby Prince Avenue Christian. Although Monken admits it was difficult to evaluate Vandagriff in the spring, it’s clear the true freshman has steadily improved since arriving on campus.

“With Brock, it’s hard to assess a freshman player who comes in the spring—and we put a lot on those guys. Right away, they’re not really able to show their ability because they’re processing so much,” Monken said. “But, there’s been tremendous improvement [by Vandagriff].”

Finally, entering his fifth season of college football, senior Stetson Bennett is also in the mix for the team’s top reserve role at quarterback. Bennett started games two through six last season before being benched in favor of Daniels. He finished the year with 1,179 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. According to Monken, Bennett has not only demonstrated improvement since last year, as well, but is to be applauded for overcoming adversity.

“Stetson is to be commended because it hasn’t been easy,” Monken said. “You go from being a starter to, hey, you’re [now] competing with other guys for even just the backup spot or the third spot. He’s worked awfully hard. He’s really intelligent. He has improved a ton.”

While Daniels has a firm hold on Georgia’s starting quarterback position, who will be his primary backup is anyone’s guess—at this point in time. Whether it’s Beck, Vandagriff, or Bennett who eventually emerges as the top reserve by the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson on September 4, Monken has been more than satisfied with the foursome at quarterback.

“So, we’re still in the process of evaluating [our backup quarterbacks] and the next two scrimmages will have a lot to say in terms of what we end up going with for the first game,” Monken said. “I’ve been pleased with all four of [the quarterbacks]. We’re fired up about the group.”