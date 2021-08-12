Monken touts tight ends; talks OL, wide receivers and Clemson

Whether or not Georgia’s tight ends become a bigger part of the offensive packages we’ll learn when the Bulldogs open their season September 4th in Charlotte against Clemson. However, in talking with offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Thursday, it certainly appears that he has a plan. The veteran NFL assistant seemed downright effusive when describing the talent at his disposal, led by the trio of Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, and freshman Brock Bowers. “I wouldn't say the most versatile but in terms of John FitzPatrick, "trust" is probably the biggest word with him. With Fitz, you can put him at Y, you can put him at F tight end, you can flex him out,” Monken said. “He's going to be diligent in the way he approaches it, and you can count on him. He's a true Bulldog.” Then of course, there’s Washington. At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, the Las Vegas native proved last year he could be a huge mismatch. From the way Monken sounded, he’s got some special plans for him. “We knew he'd be able to cover people up and develop that way, but he's a unique player. I don't really know, other than to say that he's unique in terms of his size and athleticism,” Monken said. “At 6-foot-7, 280 with ball skills and can run, he's only going to continue to get better. He's only really scratched the surface.” Finally, there’s Bowers. An early enrollee, Georgia fans have been hearing buzz about the California native since the spring. Thursday, Monken acknowledged the former four-star is making an impression. “He's the consummate F (tight end). You could hand the ball to him if you wanted to. In his high school film, he played some fullback. And in terms of route running,” Monken said. “He’s another guy who is a diligent worker. He'll work himself into the ground, how hard he works and runs and competes. We're really, really fortunate to have those three guys in the mix. Then you've got Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, who are competing for playing time. “But those three guys, that's a pretty special group we have. With our ability to utilize them and their skill set."

Offensive line update

Monken said a variety of different players continue to get looks along the offensive line. “We have (Justin) Shaffer who comes back as a returning starter, and Jamaree (Salyer). Then you've got Warren McClendon. Yet you've got a good number of talented young guys who are pushing those guys,” Monken said. “So really, in terms of the depth chart, it's a work in progress. I do anticipate a good number of guys working with the ones and the twos.” Among them are freshman Amarius Mims and redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss, who are getting looks at left tackle. Monken also mentioned Tate Ratledge and Devin Willock as the competitors at right guard, with Broderick Jones and Owen Condon joining McClendon at right tackle. “The good news is that we practice all of them, and we continue to rotate them. So I'm excited to get to Saturday and see where we're at,” Monken said. …Monken declined to comment on the status of center Warren Ericson, who sources say is dealing with a hand injury. “I appreciate the question, but all of those questions are going to go to Coach Smart in terms of injuries,” Monken said.

Depth at wide receiver

Monken began his breakdown of Georgia’s wide receivers by mentioning returnees Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. But they were not the only ones. “Those are the three guys coming back that have probably played the most football. But there’s also Adonai Mitchell, who we think is going to be a tremendous player here. Arian Smith has a unique skill set; he can really run and is developing other aspects of his game. He’s really quick and twitchy, and not really someone who is a straight-line track guy, but there are days that he flashes.” There’s more. Although the Bulldogs will be without George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock’s recovery status remains unclear, Monken said he had four more names on his list he believes are ready to take the next step. "Justin Robinson has improved. Jaylen Johnson is going to add to that group. Ladd McConkey has made some plays. You lose one guy (Pickens), and it is what it is. The other guys get a chance to step up. That’s why you recruit players who have talent, and you’re moving guys around,” Monken said. “You’ve just got to find the right combination of guys, which includes Arik and the tight ends. We also have the running backs. We can’t forget the fact that we’ve got multiple guys we can get on the field at once.”

Bring on Clemson

Monken is no stranger when it comes to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. During Monken’s tenure at Oklahoma State, Venables coached at Oklahoma. The two veteran coaches know each other well, and Georgia’s OC knows the challenge Sept. 4 in Charlotte will be a stout one. “They do a tremendous job of creating some conflict, some issues with you offensively,” Monken said. “They've done a really good job of recruiting, and then they've got some really good glue guys that are tough, outstanding football players. They're returning a good number of players.” Nevertheless, it’s not a challenge Monken seems to be backing down from. "We go up against a pretty good defense every day ourselves. So, it's not as if we aren't going up against good players. It may not be the same schematically, but they're going to pose some problems,” Monken said. “Just like we will for them, because we don't do it the exact same. They'll have gone up against good personnel; we'll have gone up against good personnel. “The reality is, eight of the last 14 years I've been in the NFL. There, every week, you're going up against good personnel. You better strap it up and be ready to go, because they've got good players and we've got good players.” In other words, bring on Clemson. “Let’s go. I'm fired up to see where we're at. It's why you come to Georgia, to play games like this,” Monken said. “That's why you come here to play good people. Let's figure out where we're at, and how far we've come offensively."