Receiver Cole Speer commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Earlier this summer, Speer recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash time at a prospect camp at Appalachian State. Speer began gaining traction in his recruiting and was offered by Memphis and East Carolina before ultimately being offered by Georgia on July 31.

Speer is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia. The Peach State native is also a speedster, and it is undoubtedly that blazing speed that caught the attention of the Georgia coaching staff.

If the date of July 31 sounds familiar, it should. Georgia hosted many of its high profile targets in the last recruiting event of the summer on the final day of July.

The Dawg Days of Summer was a time in which the Georgia staff was able to spend more quality time with the recruits in attendance and et loose a little bit too. Speer getting a scholarship offer on this date was certainly a momentous occasion in his recruitment and showed the true interest that Georgia has in him as a student-athlete.

Speer is the third receiver in the Class of 2022 for Georgia. Speer is the fastest of the trio and will be a nice compliment to the physicality of De’Nylon Morrissette and the gracefulness and suddenness of Dillon Bell.

Speer is big enough and has enough toughness where blocking at the next level should not be an issue. Also, Speer has shown a ton of versatility for Calhoun.

In a recent interview with UGASports, Speer talked about his effortless speed that leaves defenders miffed at times.

“They don’t even expect it,” Speer said. “I’m in the middle of the route and I get out of my break and they’re like, ‘Dang, this kid’s way faster than I thought.’ At that point, it’s too late.”

Speer certainly won’t be surprising people any longer. Speer is the 15th commitment to Georgia in the Class of 2022, the ninth in-state commitment, and the third Dawg pledge since the ‘cookout’ at the end of July.



