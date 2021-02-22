UGASports - The Daily Recap: A UGA receiver with elite speed at flanker

Here is the Feb. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Elite speed at flanker

Anthony Dasher broke down the players expected to contribute at flanker in 2021, with Jermaine Burton leading the way. But Arian Smith is a wideout who has a chance to step into a larger role and showcase his elite speed.

“There is quick, there is fast, and then there is elite. Smith is the latter,” Dasher wrote. “Not many college receivers have “world-class speed” attached to their bios, but Smith does, and Bulldog fans saw that for themselves in the four games he played last fall. Against South Carolina, Smith caught a 31-yard touchdown from Daniels, and later in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, outraced a would-be defender to pull one in for a 55-yard gain against Cincinnati.

“Even if Smith does not catch a pass, he is going to draw a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and that is going to make the job defending the likes of Pickens, Burton and Kearis Jackson that much more difficult.”

Bouie returns

After missing the 2020 season while recovering from a knee injury, Georgia commit Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge/Bainbridge) was back in action at the NFA 7-on-7 East Regional.

Chad Simmons was in attendance and was impressed in what he saw.

“The Georgia commit is fully recovered, and he showed he needs to be considered as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2022 class,” Simmons wrote. “He is currently ranked the No. 9 cornerback and no. 62 overall player — both are too low.

“We had nothing to go off of in 2020, so now that the 7-on-7 circuit has kicked off in 2021, Bouie is out competing, and we have a new evaluation. He has made a case for a fifth star after being watched closely for three games over the weekend. Bouie is an explosive athlete that has very fluid hips, and his ability to turn and run without slowing down was on display in Myrtle Beach. He mixed it up at safety and cornerback, and was impressive at both positions, but cornerback is his future home in Athens.

“Bouie is back healthy, and he showed he is one of the top cornerbacks in his class.”

UGA in early for Henderson

Georgia is already recruiting class of 2024 defensive end Kavion Henderson (Leeds/Leeds, Ala.) evidenced by a recent scholarship offer the program extended.

"I called Coach Yeah (Scott Cochran), and he was really great," Henderson said. "He is an excited person and told me to keep my grades up, be humble, and keep getting better and working. They like my speed, length of my arms, and my ability to pass rush."

Baseball: UGA relies on freshman pitchers

Due to injuries and illness, Georgia was forced to rely on its freshman pitchers during its season-opening series with Evansville. Although they combined for 10 walks, pitchers Charlie Goldstein, Hank Bearden, Liam Sullivan and Will Pearson combined with veteran Jack Gowan to throw a one-hitter in a 4-1 win on Sunday.

“That’s what we talked about. If we didn't have five guys out, that's probably five of these young kids who would not have gotten the opportunity,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had eight freshmen that pitched. All those guys got the opportunity because the opportunity was there, and they took advantage of it.”

Georgia won three of four games against Evansville over the weekend. Next up is Georgia State on Wednesday before a four-game series with Gardner-Webb next weekend.

How the Georgia-Auburn rivalry began

Want to know how the Georgia-Auburn rivalry started 129 years ago? Patrick Garbin put together a detailed and informative account of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’s origin story.

“The 1892 Georgia-Auburn contest was a battle of coaching doctors: Dr. Charles Herty headed up the Red and Black, while Dr. George Petrie was recognized as Auburn’s head coach,” Garbin wrote. “It looked more like a grinding, hard-nosed rugby scrum than our conception of modern football; three downs were available to make five yards for a first down on a field 110 yards long. The forward pass would not be permitted in the sport until more than a dozen years later.

“The game kicked off around 3:30 p.m. A grandstand had been erected at the field to hold 10,000 people, and there was a good bit of hype surrounding the game. Nearly every seat was expected to be filled, and contemporary accounts insisted that ‘thousands of men, women, and children flocked to Piedmont Park’ in ‘vast armies.’ However, dark clouds and a steady rain leading up to the highly-anticipated affair limited the game’s attendance to roughly 3,000 onlookers. The expected thousands of dollars in gate receipts resulted in only around $800.”

