Injuries and illnesses dictated that Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin would be leaning on some freshmen pitchers to get Georgia through its opening series against Evansville.

He did, and they came through.

In beating Evansville 4-1 Sunday afternoon, three more freshmen pitchers made their respective debuts, giving the Bulldogs a total of eight first-time hurlers used in the four-game opening series.

Despite some issues with control, the results were impressive.

Sunday, Charlie Goldstein, Hank Bearden, Liam Sullivan, and Will Pearson combined with veteran Jack Gowan on a one-hitter. Despite a combined 10 walks, the quartet left Stricklin feeling encouraged for the future.

“That’s what we talked about. If we didn't have five guys out, that's probably five of these young kids who would not have gotten the opportunity,” Stricklin said. “We had eight freshmen that pitched. All those guys got the opportunity because the opportunity was there, and they took advantage of it.”

A right-hander, Bearden actually notched the win despite giving up an unearned run in 2.1 innings of work. He was followed by Sullivan, who struck out two with two walks, then Gowen with a scoreless eighth, before Pearson walked two and struck out two in the ninth to pick up his first career save.

“Not all of them were perfect, and I actually told Hank Bearden that. I told him I really didn’t think he pitched that well, and he kind of looked at me funny, but I told him he got the job done,” Stricklin said. “To me, that was the encouraging thing. (Bearden) is going to be really good for us. He just looked a little bit off, but that’s kind of what you expect from a freshman taking the mound for the first time at the University of Georgia. It’s pretty nerve-wracking, but they all fought through it; they all did their jobs.”

All total, the Bulldogs’ eight freshmen pitchers combined for 20.2 innings in the weekend series, allowing just six runs on six hits. While the 15 walks were obviously a bit much, the fact the youngsters were able to limit the damage left a big impression on teammates like right-fielder Connor Tate.

“We had a lot of confidence coming into the games,” said Tate. “They’re really confident in themselves. Even if they walked someone, they knew they had the defense to back them up.”