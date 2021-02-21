UGASports - Dawgs in early for rising 2024 star Kavion Henderson

"I called Coach Yeah (Scott Cochran), and he was really great," Henderson said. "He is an excited person and told me to keep my grades up, be humble, and keep getting better and working. They like my speed, length of my arms, and my ability to pass rush."

The staff made that clear with a recent offer to Clads of 2024 defensive end Kavion Henderson of Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama.

There's always time to think about the even more distant future, however.

With commitments coming in from some of the top players in 2022 and 2023, the Bulldogs may seem to have their hands full on the recruiting trail.

Receiving the news was admittedly a shock for the 6-foot-3, 208-pound freshman.

"It was a blessing," Henderson said. "I was really surprised and happy. Georgia has always been one of my favorite teams growing up."

How does a young star in the Yellowhammer State end up with an affinity for the team in Athens?

"I used to be an Alabama guy growing up, but I have family who are Georgia fans," Henderson said. "I liked them a lot, along with some other schools."

With an offer in hand and subsequently more studying up on the program, there's a key aspect that sets UGA apart.

"The coaching staff excites me a lot," Henderson said.

Now, Henderson is looking toward making his first trip to Athens, and he's planning on coming with a strong contingent of Bama's best.

"I plan to go on visits with Kelby Collins, Peter Woods, Justice Finkley, and Bradyn [Joiner] from Oxford," he said. "We've had great rivalry games in pee wee football, and they are like big brothers to me."

Henderson's recruitment is just getting started.

"I like other schools like UAB, South Carolina, Florida State, Penn State and more," Henderson said. "I have gotten mail from Florida State. I hope to hear from them soon."