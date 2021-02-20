How the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry really started
Exactly 129 years ago today, on February 20, 1892, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia and Auburn faced off in football for the first of 125 all-time meetings. That initial contest was only Georgia's second game of its brief football history, whereas Auburn was making its maiden voyage in the relatively new sport.
There are a few misconceptions and overlooked history regarding this contest.
"I love codfish, I love codfish, I love codfish balls."
— Georgia Tech students rooting for UGA
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news