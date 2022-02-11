The Daily Recap: 2022 OL has 'talent out the wazoo'
Salyer excited for UGA’s 2022 OL
As Jamaree Salyer prepares for the NFL draft, he took some to reflect on what the Georgia offensive line should look like for the 2022 season.
In doing so, Salyer believes it should be quite the talented unit.
“We’ve got talent out the wazoo. Sedrick (Van Pran) is coming back as a leader, Warren Ericson coming back as a leader, (Warren) McClendon coming back, so it’s going to be interesting to see,” Salyer said. “Broderick Jones is a heck of a player. He came out in the national championship and played that position about as good as you could ask anybody to play it. Then you got guys like Amarius Mims. I’m not sure where he’s going to be play, but he’s going to be a factor, too.”
Of that group, Van Pran, Ericson and McClendon are returning starters. Salyer left off Tate Ratledge, an opening day starter who suffered a season-ending foot injury on the first drive of the season against Clemson.
Not long after Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, Salyer began his training for the upcoming draft. He said it’s been a whirlwind thus far.
“It’s been fast,” said Salyer. “I’m by myself (in Pensacola, Fla.) I guess when it comes to Georgia guys. I was one of the last guys to get there because of the national championship, so it’s been fast, a quick turnaround. It’s work, it’s different work, it’s definitely a grind but I’m there every day.”
Fighting for Mitchell
Jed May wrote about the battle that’s taking place between Georgia and Alabama for four-star cornerback Tony Mitchell (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.). While Mitchell has a top seven, the top competition appears to be between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.
Mitchell has maintained a close relationship with both Kirby Smart and Scott Cochran.
Iamaleava planning visits
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Warren/Downey, Calif.) spoke to Adam Gorney about the visits he plans to take in the coming months. Iamaleava said he plans to attend Georgia’s G-Day Game in April.
Baseball: Dawgs picked third in SEC East
Georgia was predicted to end the 2022 regular season in third place in the SEC East by the conference’s coaches on Thursday. Vanderbilt and Florida, respectively, were selected to finish ahead of the Bulldogs.
Arkansas was predicted to win the SEC West.
Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL MVP for the second straight year.
How the new Power Five coaches fared with the 2022 recruiting class.
Aidan Hutchinson wishes he could’ve been able to sack Tom Brady.
