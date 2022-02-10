Salyer looks back as he prepares for future

A stickler for details. Driven. Focused on the smallest things. All three descriptions have been used when talking about Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Failing to comply with exactly what Coach demands, well, that can be bad for you.

Former Bulldog Jamaree Salyer laughed at the recollection.

“Coach can get ticked (off) pretty easy,” Salyer said. “Things like silly mistakes, guys not trying, a guy giving no effort. He’s big on effort, big on discipline... doing things the right way. When guys aren’t doing things the right way, it kind of sets him off. You get that sometime, but there is no doubt he’s the right guy.”

Salyer would not have changed a thing.

The opportunity to play for Smart and Georgia was the best decision the Atlanta native said he ever made in his life.

As he prepare for the next steps in his football journey, the opportunity to be a Bulldog was something for which Salyer will always be grateful.

Being able to cap off his career with a national championship was the perfect way to exit. Salyer had a long list of individuals he was happy to see have the opportunity relish in the victory.

“Other than myself, my family. They traveled wherever we went this season. I know it meant a lot to them,” Salyer said. “Of course, my teammates. Man, those guys worked hard. The young guys, they were easy to lead, all were good kids.

"I was also excited for the coaches. Coach (Matt) Luke, he talked about never been in this position before, so finally getting to do it was a big deal for him. Coach Smart, obviously, overcoming that hump … I’m excited for our fans, the whole state of Georgia.”

It’s a different kind of challenge facing Salyer these days. He’s getting ready for what he hopes is a long, prosperous career in the NFL.

Last week, Salyer took part in the Senior Bowl, giving NFL teams their first opportunity to see him up close and personal. At the end of the month, a trip to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis awaits.

Former teammate Andrew Thomas has already been in his ear.

“He talks about consistency. Having a routine is a very big part of it,” Salyer said of the advice he’s received from Thomas. “Week in and week out, it’s important to keep things the same so you can get better.”

Salyer is doing everything he can to be the best possible position when the NFL Draft rolls around in April.

Since the national championship, Salyer has been training in Pensacola, Fla. with other perspective draftees, getting into shape.

“It’s been fast,” said Salyer. “I’m by myself (in Pensacola) I guess when it comes to Georgia guys. I was one of the last guys to get there because of the national championship, so it’s been fast, a quick turnaround. It’s work, it’s different work, it’s definitely a grind but I’m there every day.”

He’s confident the hard work will pay off.

During his Bulldog career, Salyer proved he had the ability to play all five spots on the offensive line. Although he primarily played left tackle the past two seasons, most project Salyer as a guard.

He agrees.

“I think probably at guard, somewhere in the interior,” Salyer said. “I think I have the ability to play all five, with the right training I can play all five, but inside is probably where I’ll play.”

Just as long as he’s on the field.

That kind of attitude is something Salyer said he learned from former position coaches Sam Pittman and Luke.

Where Pittman stressed playing with confidence, Luke preached fire and passion. Being the kind of player teammates respect was also a lesson he learned.

Of all the things Salyer prides himself in as a football player, being respected probably tops his list.

“To be respected by the guys is something I take personally. I don’t take that lightly. It’s very important to have the guys respect you, so when you say something, they know you mean what you say,” Salyer said. “I think that’s something the young guys on our team respected, and I think guys in the NFL will respect.”

While he’s excited about what his own future holds, Salyer said he’ll be keeping an eye on what he left behind in Athens.

Specifically, the returning members of Georgia’s offensive line.

“We’ve got talent out the wazoo. Sedrick (Van Pran) is coming back as a leader, Warren Ericson coming back as a leader, (Warren) McClendon coming back, so it’s going to be interesting to see,” Salyer said. “Broderick Jones is a heck of a player. He came out in the national championship and played that position about as good as you could ask anybody to play it. Then you got guys like Amarius Mims. I’m not sure where he’s going to be play, but he’s going to be a factor, too.”