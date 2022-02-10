Georgia will be battling with some of the nation's top programs in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Often, the Bulldogs will go head to head with another major power in their efforts for top recruits. Dawg Fights is a series that will examine some of those recruitments that are shaping up to be one-on-one matchups.

Today, UGASports takes a look at the recruitment of Rivals100 cornerback Tony Mitchell.