Baseball team picked third in East

Georgia’s baseball team was picked to finish third in the SEC East as voted on by the 14 league head coaches, the conference office in Birmingham announced Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs also received a pair of first place votes.

Vanderbilt was the choice to once again win the division with nine first-place votes, followed by Florida (three first place votes) and Georgia. Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri round out the rest of the East.

In the West, Arkansas came in No. 1 with five first place votes, followed by Ole Miss and defending national champion Mississippi State tied for second with four first-place votes each. LSU (one first place vote), Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn round out the rest of the division.

The preseason All-SEC team was also announced. Bulldog pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Jaden Woods were both picked for the second squad.

Georgia opens its season a week from Friday when it hosts Albany for Game 1 of a three-game weekend series.

“Opening Day, no matter what sport you’re talking about, and especially in baseball, Opening Day is special. The adrenalin will be going for sure,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’re excited just to play somebody else. When you’re a freshman, you’re so excited for Opening Day, but when you’re a fifth-year senior—and we’ve got so many of them—it’s just like another game. We’ll be excited, but I don’t think you will see our guys wide-eyed at all.”