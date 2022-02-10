 UGASports - Baseball team picked third in East
Baseball team picked third in East

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Georgia’s baseball team was picked to finish third in the SEC East as voted on by the 14 league head coaches, the conference office in Birmingham announced Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs also received a pair of first place votes.

Vanderbilt was the choice to once again win the division with nine first-place votes, followed by Florida (three first place votes) and Georgia. Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri round out the rest of the East.

In the West, Arkansas came in No. 1 with five first place votes, followed by Ole Miss and defending national champion Mississippi State tied for second with four first-place votes each. LSU (one first place vote), Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn round out the rest of the division.

The preseason All-SEC team was also announced. Bulldog pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Jaden Woods were both picked for the second squad.

Georgia opens its season a week from Friday when it hosts Albany for Game 1 of a three-game weekend series.

“Opening Day, no matter what sport you’re talking about, and especially in baseball, Opening Day is special. The adrenalin will be going for sure,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’re excited just to play somebody else. When you’re a freshman, you’re so excited for Opening Day, but when you’re a fifth-year senior—and we’ve got so many of them—it’s just like another game. We’ll be excited, but I don’t think you will see our guys wide-eyed at all.”

Preseason SEC East predictions
Team Total Votes First-place votes

Vanderbilt

87

9

Florida

77

3

Georgia

68

2

Tennessee

63

South Carolina

43

Kentucky

34

Missouri

20
Preseason SEC West predictions
Team Total Votes First-place votes

Arkansas

80

5

Ole Miss

77

4

Mississippi State

77

4

LSU

62

1

Alabama

38

Texas A&M

36

Auburn

22
SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)
Preseason All-SEC (First team)
Player Position School

Tanner Logan

Catcher

Mississippi State

Tre' Morgan

First Base

LSU

Robert Moore

Second Base

Arkansas

Jacob Berry

Third Base

LSU

Jacob Gonzalez

Shortstop

Ole Miss

Dylan Crews

Outfield

LSU

Enrique Bradfield

Outfield

Vanderbilt

Jud Fabian

Outfield

Florida

Dominic Keegan

DH/Utility

Vanderbilt

Landon Sims

Starting Pitcher

Mississippi State

Hunter Barco

Starting Pitcher

Florida

Nick Maldonado

Relief Pitcher

Vanderbilt
Preseason All-SEC (Second team)
Player Position School

Hayden Dunhurst

Catcher

Ole Miss

Tim Elko

First Base

Ole Miss

Peyton Chatagnier

Second Base

Ole Miss

Cayden Wallace

Third Base

Arkansas

Ryan Ritter

Shortstop

Kentucky

Jordan Beck

Outfield

Tennessee

Drew Gilbert

Outfield

Tennessee

Brady Slavens*

Outfield

Arkansas

Kevin Graham*

Outfield

Ole Miss

Luke Hancock

DH/Utility

Mississippi State

Jonathan Cannon

Starting Pitcher

Georgia

Will Sanders

Starting Pitcher

South Carolina

Jaden Woods

Relief Pitcher

Georgia
* - tied in the voting.
