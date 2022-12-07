Here is the Dec. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Rare for UGA QBs to be finalists for the Heisman

What Stetson Bennett has accomplished is a rarity for Georgia.

Bennett became the first Georgia player to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy since 1992, when Garrison Hearst earned a trip to New York for the award ceremony. Prior to Bennett, only 12 different UGA players placed in the top 10 of voting.

Patrick Garbin took a close look at the significance of this.

"Accordingly, from a historical perspective, the fact that Bennett is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy is not only significant, but a historic milestone for the sixth-year senior quarterback playing for one of the most successful and tradition-filled programs in the annals of college football," Garbin wrote. "In being a finalist for the award, Bennett has done what just two other Georgia players—and no quarterback—have accomplished in the last 40 years. What’s more, when the Heisman voting results are revealed this Saturday night, the signal-caller, who has already guided the Bulldogs to a national championship, followed by an SEC championship, followed by an opportunity to play for another national title, will add that he’s the highest Heisman Trophy finisher in history among Georgia quarterbacks to his already brilliant football resume."

What Georgia is getting in Meriweather

Jed May spoke to Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady to gain some insight on his offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather, who committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Grady said that Meriweather's "best football is in front of him" and that he continues to improve his tenacity on the gridiron.

"Just developing a mean streak of getting after somebody in between the whistles," Grady said. "That’s just the thing about just being aggressive. Even though you’re in pass protection, you don’t have to be passive. You can actually be aggressive in pass protection using your hands. That was easy to relate to him because I would tell him all the time, when you play defense you can use your hands. You can use your hands on offense too."

