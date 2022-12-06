How significant is it that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was recently named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football?

Consider that in the nearly 90 years the coveted trophy has been presented, only 12 different Georgia players before Bennett even placed in the top 10 of the Heisman’s voting. Of the Bulldogs’ dozen top-10 finishers, just two were quarterbacks: Ray Goff (seventh in voting in 1976) and Eric Zeier (tenth in 1993, seventh in 1994).

Georgia’s Aaron Murray (2010-2013), the SEC’s all-time career leader in pass completions, touchdown passes, passing yardage, and total offensive yardage, never finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Neither did Matthew Stafford (2006-2008), the only Georgia quarterback ever to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, or David Greene (2001-2004), the one-time winningest quarterback in NCAA Division I history with 42 victories as a starter.

In addition, Zeke Bratkowski (1951-1953), the only Georgia quarterback to twice be recognized as a first-team All-American, did not place in the Heisman voting, as was the case with both John Rauch (1945-1948) and Fran Tarkenton (1958-1960), the two Bulldog quarterbacks currently enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

More so, Bennett is a Heisman Trophy finalist, essentially guaranteeing him a top-four finish in this year’s voting for the award. Notably, he is Georgia’s first finalist for the trophy in 30 years.