The incredulity of Stetson Bennett being a Heisman finalist
How significant is it that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was recently named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football?
Consider that in the nearly 90 years the coveted trophy has been presented, only 12 different Georgia players before Bennett even placed in the top 10 of the Heisman’s voting. Of the Bulldogs’ dozen top-10 finishers, just two were quarterbacks: Ray Goff (seventh in voting in 1976) and Eric Zeier (tenth in 1993, seventh in 1994).
Georgia’s Aaron Murray (2010-2013), the SEC’s all-time career leader in pass completions, touchdown passes, passing yardage, and total offensive yardage, never finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Neither did Matthew Stafford (2006-2008), the only Georgia quarterback ever to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, or David Greene (2001-2004), the one-time winningest quarterback in NCAA Division I history with 42 victories as a starter.
In addition, Zeke Bratkowski (1951-1953), the only Georgia quarterback to twice be recognized as a first-team All-American, did not place in the Heisman voting, as was the case with both John Rauch (1945-1948) and Fran Tarkenton (1958-1960), the two Bulldog quarterbacks currently enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
More so, Bennett is a Heisman Trophy finalist, essentially guaranteeing him a top-four finish in this year’s voting for the award. Notably, he is Georgia’s first finalist for the trophy in 30 years.
Forty years ago in 1982, finalists for the Heisman Trophy were recognized for the first time and invited to the award’s presentation ceremony in New York City. That year, finalist Herschel Walker of Georgia was the recipient of the trophy. It would be another decade, in 1992, before a second Bulldog was chosen as a Heisman finalist: scat back Garrison Hearst, who finished third.
From the following year, 1993, through the 2021 campaign—a 29-season period whereby Georgia had the third-best overall winning percentage amongst Power 5 schools (trailing only Ohio State and Oklahoma)—there were 117 Heisman Trophy finalists and, remarkably, none played for the Bulldogs.
Accordingly, from a historical perspective, the fact that Bennett is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy is not only significant, but a historic milestone for the sixth-year senior quarterback playing for one of the most successful and tradition-filled programs in the annals of college football.
In being a finalist for the award, Bennett has done what just two other Georgia players—and no quarterback—have accomplished in the last 40 years. What’s more, when the Heisman voting results are revealed this Saturday night, the signal-caller, who has already guided the Bulldogs to a national championship, followed by an SEC championship, followed by an opportunity to play for another national title, will add that he’s the highest Heisman Trophy finisher in history among Georgia quarterbacks to his already brilliant football resume.