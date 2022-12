The past two years have been transformative for Jamal Meriweather.

At this time in 2020, Meriweather had just transitioned to the offensive line from his former position as a defensive lineman. He had the size, but very little experience at his new home.

Meriweather is still very raw as an offensive line prospect. But he has shown enough potential to earn himself a spot as the newest commit in Georgia's 2023 class.

"His best football’s in front of him," said Garrett Grady, Meriweather's head coach at Brunswick High School. "I definitely think he has a high ceiling of where he can go, as long as he puts the work in."