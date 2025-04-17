Nitro Tuggle hitting the portal

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle is hitting the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

His decision comes as no surprise.

Tuggle was recently suspended indefinitely by head coach Kirby Smart following his arrests in March on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.

In eight games last year for the Bulldogs, Tuggle caught three passes for 34 yards.

Tuggle becomes the second Georgia player to enter the spring portal, which ends on April 25.

This is Tuggle’s second foray into the portal. In December of 2023, Tuggle briefly placed his name into the portal before deciding to return.

Running back Branson Robinson announced his decision on Wednesday.